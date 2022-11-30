Where in the World Can You Live Tax Free?

There are now over 20 countries offering special digital nomad visas, enabling foreigners to live and work remotely within their borders.

In a parallel trend, more and more American retirees are stretching their retirement dollars by living in other countries around the world where the cost of living is considerably cheaper. In certain countries, you may even be able to live tax-free.

But how does it work, and what’s the catch? Let’s learn more and look at some of the countries that top the list of tax-less destinations.

How Can Countries Offer Tax-Free Living?

All governments need some form of tax revenue to keep the proverbial lights on. So it’s important to note that what we consider tax-free countries simply don’t require their residents to pay income tax.

There may still be plenty of indirect taxes, such as sales tax, import duties, and, in tourist destinations, arrival and departure tax or corporate tax. But income tax, as we know it in the US and most other countries, simply doesn’t exist, driving more workers to consider flexible digital nomad visas, according to a recent New York Times report.

Some tax havens, and Caribbean island nations, in particular, will basically “sell” you long-term residency in return for investments in property or local businesses.

Other places, more ordinary working people can secure a work contract, complete with a work permit, allowing them to work in the country and live tax-free. Millions of foreign workers living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for example, have the necessary skills to work there and are not required to “pay their way in” as in some tax-free countries.

Must You Pay Tax in Your Home Country?

Most countries do not require their citizens to pay income tax on money earned while living abroad. The US is the exception, but your tax obligations will generally be different, and if you’re working, usually greatly reduced if you live overseas.

The Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) for US residents living outside the US is the most popular tax benefit. The FEI exclusion means you don’t have to pay tax on your earned income, such as your salary, including bonuses and commissions, earned outside the US, up to a certain threshold. This does not apply to unearned income, such as investments, but will include self-employment income in most cases.

As is often the case with tax issues, it is somewhat complicated, so consult a knowledgeable financial planner to make sure you’re not missing any important details. You’ll also have to prove that you are a resident of the country you claim to be living in.

So what countries are among the best options for living overseas tax-free?

The Bahamas & Caribbean Neighbors

The Bahamian government does not levy income tax on its residents and offers a remote work visa. This benefits the local economy since affluent remote workers spend money while in the country.

To obtain a remote work visa, you must prove you have an adequate income to live on, either as a remote worker or a self-employed freelancer.

Other Caribbean islands, such as the Cayman Islands and St Kitts and Nevis, also have a no-income-tax model. The most common way to secure residency in those countries is through a substantial investment in the local economy. Numerous Caribbean countries, including Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, and the Caymans, offer some form of remote work visa for at least a year.

UAE

The UAE is a country where Americans and Europeans can find work contracts for a few years at a time, earn some tax-free money and then head home.

Many foreign workers stay long-term, however, and this situation has now grown to the point that 89% of the country's population is comprised of foreign workers and expats, with local borns accounting for just 11% of the population.

While many non-locals come from other Asian and Middle Eastern countries, there is also a significant North American and European community, especially in Dubai. Other Middle Eastern countries such as Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait also have large communities of foreign workers living tax-free.

Monaco

This tiny European country is safe and luxurious, albeit expensive, and its residents also pay no income tax.

Monaco is a popular choice for moneyed expats from all over the world, especially those who can’t stand the isolation of many island tax havens. Nestled on the south coast of France, overlooking the Mediterranean sea, and just a ten-mile drive from the border with Italy, this glitzy, glamorous little country feels far from isolated.

Monaco is known as the playground of the rich and famous, and yes, residency is mostly reserved for the very wealthy. You’ll generally need at least 500,000 Euros on deposit with a bank to even be considered.

Bermuda

Another island paradise with a huge tax benefit, Bermuda is popular with both Americans and Canadians. However, it’s important to note that while it doesn’t have income tax as such, there is a payroll tax levied from employers that can be passed on to workers by deducting it at the source. This tax applies if you’re self-employed too.

Work permits are issued to those who qualify, usually for one to five years initially. You can also qualify for long-term residency by investing in property on the island, which is really the only practical option if you’re an expat looking to retire here.

Vanuatu

Vanuatu is not for everyone, and certainly not for every US citizen since it is quite remote. Being way down in the South Pacific, it is more popular with Australians and New Zealanders than Americans.

If the distance doesn’t bother you, and you’re looking to live tax-free on a tropical island, Vanuatu has a very easy-to-navigate “Citizenship by Investment” program that is cheaper overall than most others. Within a few months, you can have Vanuatu passport in your hand. The country is also fine with dual citizenship, so you won’t have to give up your US passport.

Should I Move to a Tax-Free Country?

It was once the case that only the extremely rich would even consider moving to another country as a strategy to reduce taxes. But things have changed.

With so many people having the freedom to work remotely, often on very good incomes, along with the expansion of foreign worker visas, “digital nomad” visas, and “citizenship by investment” programs, living overseas is much more doable for ordinary people with the right skills, or the money to invest.

There’s a lot more involved with living abroad than simply saving on income tax, of course.

If you’re considering it, you’ll need to look at every aspect of the countries you’re interested in, including healthcare facilities, the cost of living, language, and culture. You’ll come across plenty of drawbacks as well as some big advantages in each country. If you’ve researched it in-depth and are still interested, that could be a sign you’re ready to give it a go.

