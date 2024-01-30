Here’s Where the Cast of ‘The Sopranos’ Is Today

Throughout its eight-year run, we spent time with compelling actors on The Sopranos who made us laugh, made us cry, and sent chills through our spines. Some were central characters, while others were given a one-season story arc or were background characters, but what they share in common is their pointed impact, leaving us to wonder what they've been up to in the seventeen years since the show ended.

1. James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano)

James Gandolfini's portrayal of Tony Soprano was not only a pivotal role for his career, which opened many doors for him but fundamentally changed the TV landscape, ushering in the era of anti-heroes. Given his knockout performance as Tony, which earned him three Primetime Emmy wins for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, he could have quickly taken on more gangster and mob roles. God knows he was offered them, but he wanted to shed the Tony Soprano mold and showcase his versatility.

In the years before his death in 2013, he played a CIA director in Zero Dark Thirty, a documentary filmmaker in Cinema Verite, and a magician in The Incredible Burt Wonderstone. One of his final films was the critically acclaimed romantic dramedy Enough Said, starring alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Tragically, Gandolfini passed away on June 19, 2013, at fifty years old, after suffering from a heart attack while vacationing in Italy with his family. His last meal was a decadent one, involving at least eight alcoholic drinks. Gandolfini's co-stars have all gushed about his brilliance as an actor, humble nature as a man, and what a delight it was to work with him.

2. Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti)

Known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, largely considered the second most significant character on the show, Michael Imperioli rose to prominence thanks to his success on the show. He was recognized for his acting as Christopher with an Emmy Award. Following the series, he starred in Mitch Albom's For One More Day and secured a regular role in Life on Mars. He also appeared in other TV shows such as Detroit 1-8-7, Californication, Mad Dogs, Alex, Inc., and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. In 2022, Imperioli landed a role in HBO's The White Lotus as Dominic, an addict who's trying to make amends with his family after cheating on his wife and the mother of his children.

He earned another Primetime Emmy for the role, even though he almost didn't get the part. Imperioli admitted he flubbed his audition because he missed the tone of the dark comedy in the script. Beyond acting, Imperioli has ventured into writing, publishing his debut fiction novel, The Perfume Burned His Eyes, and collaborating with Steve Schirripa on the book Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos. They also have a podcast called Talking Sopranos, which they started during the pandemic. Now 57 years old, Imperioli is ironically married to an interior designer, Victoria Imperioli, and they have two kids together.

3. Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano)

Edie Falco is one of this century's most accoladed American actresses, with two Golden Globes, four Emmys, five SAG awards, and 47 nominations. Falco was cast in a TV adaptation of Fargo that never materialized while she was still on The Sopranos. She appeared in indie films and TV guest spots before joining Showtime's Nurse Jackie, portraying a nurse dealing with marriage, motherhood, the challenges of being an ER nurse and, bending the rules to provide her patients with good care. She earned six Primetime Emmy nominations for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The show was a big hit and ran for seven seasons. She has also starred in Louis C.K.'s Horace and Pete, Law & Order, Tommy, and portrayed Hillary Clinton in American Crime Story. She recently played General Ardmore in Avatar: The Way of Water. In an interview with The Guardian, she shared her and Aida Turturro's failed attempt at watching The Sopranos from the beginning, only getting four episodes in before finding watching James Gandolfini, or “Jim” as they call him, too morbid.

She's been a vegetarian since 2001 and vegan for over a decade, but clarifies that, unlike Carmela Soprano, she doesn't know how to cook. Now 60 years old, Falco has two children she adopted. Her upcoming projects include a horror comedy called The Parenting and reprising her role in the next Avatar sequel, which is set to be released in 2025.

4. Lorraine Bracco (Dr. Jennifer Melfi)

After being Dr. Jennifer Melfi in The Sopranos, Lorraine Bracco remained a sought-after actress, appearing in TV series like Lipstick Jungle and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. In 2010, she joined the cast of Rizzoli & Isles for seven seasons. She starred in five episodes of Blue Bloods, voiced a character in Disney's 2020 Pinocchio remake, and has been featured in several TV movies. In an unexpected move in 2020, Bracco starred in her HGTV series, My Big Italian Adventure, documenting her renovation journey of a 200-year-old Italian villa after purchasing a fixer-upper in Sicily for just €1 through the 1 Euro House Project.

In 2015, she published a diet and nutrition book, To the Fullest, a guided program for women over 40 to get back in shape based on her experience with weight loss. At 69 years old, Bracco is still a working actress with four upcoming projects and has a line of Italian wine called Bracco Wines. She has two daughters with actor Harvey Keitel, whom she dated from 1981 to 1993. She recently reunited with her co-star, Michael Imperioli, at the Emmy Awards to honor The Sopranos' 25th anniversary.

5. Steven Van Zandt (Silvio Dante)

If you were fooled into believing Steven Van Zandt was already a seasoned actor when he took on the role of Tony's second-hand man, Silvio Dante, we wouldn't blame you. Silvio's portrayal of the level-headed and calm but cold and calculating member of the Soprano crew was so convincing that it landed him various other mobster acting opportunities. Believe it or not, this was Van Zandt's first acting role, which creator David Chase wrote specifically for him after watching his humorous presentation at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducting the Rascals.

Initially, David Chase invited him to audition for Tony Soprano, but he hesitated to take a role away from an actor. Chase wrote Silvio so he wouldn't be. He had been a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and still is to this day. Thanks to his role in The Sopranos, he got similar mobster role opportunities in Lilyhammer and The Irishman and did some voice acting.

He continues to tour with Bruce Springsteen, engages in music side projects, and published a memoir in 2021 titled Unrequited Infatuations. Lilyhammer was the first Netflix original series; it ran for two seasons and has a respectable 7.9 rating on IMDb.

6. Tony Sirico (Paulie ‘Walnuts' Gualtieri)

Paulie Gualtieri, portrayed by Tony Sirico, became one of the most memorable characters in The Sopranos thanks to his propensity for being grumpy and uttering iconic lines like “You're not going to believe this, he killed 16 Czechoslovakians. Guy was an interior decorator.” Before the series, Sirico had minor roles as a mobster in film and TV. Post-Sopranos, he expanded his career with TV guest appearances and roles in projects like Woody Allen's Café Society and Family Guy.

Familiar with the mob world, Sirico had a criminal record with 28 arrests, starting at age 7. Despite his real-life connections, Sopranos creator David Chase revealed Sirico's condition for playing the role: his character would never become a rat. Tony Sirico died in 2022 at 79 in a Florida assisted living facility. Though no cause of death was given, he was diagnosed with dementia a few years earlier. He is survived by two children, his grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Thankfully, he reunited with The Sopranos cast for the show's 20th anniversary in 2019, the last public reunion with the cast before his death.

7. Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano)

Jamie-Lynn Sigler was an inexperienced actress when she was cast as Meadow Soprano at 18. She shared with Today how James Gandolfini helped her feel more comfortable fitting in with the cast and advocating for herself on set. After the show ended in 2007, she had guest roles in TV series like How I Met Your Mother, Ugly Betty, and Entourage.

Unbeknownst to fans, Sigler was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while on The Sopranos but kept it private to avoid overshadowing her career. Despite her first marriage ending in divorce, she married MLB player Cutter Dykstra in 2016, and they have two children together. In 2023, she and TV brother Robert Iler launched the podcast Not Today, Pal, where they reflect on their polar opposite worldviews and time spent on the trailblazing show.

8. Robert Iler (A.J. Soprano)

Robert Iler, who began acting at 12 as Anthony A.J. Soprano on The Sopranos, felt safe on set thanks to co-star Tony Sirico's protective attitude. Although he had a few TV guest spots during the show's run, his only post-Sopranos credit was a 2009 episode of Law & Order, a role he took to avoid jury duty. Iler revealed on Imperioli and Schirripa's podcast Talking Sopranos that his decision to step back from the spotlight was deliberate, acknowledging that anything he does next may not surpass the success of The Sopranos.

Iler's decision to retire from acting is surprising, as he developed as an actor over the years on the hit show, starting with a funny line about Ziti and developing into an actor who could portray complex emotions and hold his own in scenes with acting powerhouses like James Gandolfini and Edie Falco. He hosts Not Today, Pal with his good friend of 25 years and former co-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Though acting is behind him, he reflects on his time on The Sopranos. Technically, he came out of acting retirement briefly in 2022 to act in a Chevy commercial alongside Sigler, re-enacting the opening credits scene of The Sopranos. Most shockingly, he admits that he hasn't seen 80% of the episodes of the show that made him famous; a decision at first driven by a hesitance to watch himself but then became about not wanting to be reminded of the passing of his onscreen father.

9. Dominic Chianese (Junior Soprano)

Dominic Chianese, known for his breakout role as Corrado “Junior” Soprano in The Sopranos, had a screen career dating back to 1964 with notable roles in films like Dog Day Afternoon, All the President's Men, and The Godfather Part II. Post-Sopranos, he appeared in more critically acclaimed TV series such as Damages, Boardwalk Empire, and The Good Wife. In his 70s, Chianese embarked on a singing career, releasing the album Ungrateful Heart in 2003.

Despite the unexpected turn, Chianese had a musical background from his teenage years and continued performing for seniors in care facilities. Recently, he played Enzo Napolitano in ten episodes of The Village in 2019. About to turn 93 years old next month, Chinese has outlived several of his much younger cast members from The Sopranos and is still a working actor. He was given the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2010 for his humanitarian efforts, including volunteering at senior care facilities. Married since 2003 to Jane Pittson, he has six children.

10. Aida Turturro (Janice Soprano)

Aida Turturro has maintained a steady presence in film and television since the series concluded. Fun fact: If her last name sounds familiar, it's because she is the cousin of actor John Turturro! She has a large family of seven children with her husband, Robert Dionne. Turturro's filmography is extensive, with TV guest appearances on ER, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grey's Anatomy, and What We Do in the Shadows. She has reunited with her TV sister-in-law, Edie Falco, on Nurse Jackie, and the two have remained good friends, even going on family trips to Sardinia together.

She has also had recurring roles on The Blacklist and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, along with film appearances in Making a Killing, Head Full of Honey, and Call Jane. As a Christmas enthusiast and big fan of Hallmark Christmas movies, she joined the Hallmark Channel family in the 2020 rom-com Just One Kiss. After being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes while filming The Sopranos in 2001, she says she continued to live in denial for a few years before losing a significant amount of weight and getting a handle on her health. Her next project is in an upcoming drama film titled Forgive Me Father.

11. Steve Schirripa (Bobby ‘Bacala' Baccalieri)

Steve Schirripa, who joined The Sopranos as Bobby “Bacala” Baccalieri in its second season, is a stand-up comic who continues to perform in New York comedy clubs. After the show, he joined The Secret Life of the American Teenager and later starred in CBS's Blue Bloods, with a role spanning 130 episodes. Schirripa has also guest-starred on various TV series, including Ugly Betty and Stargate Atlantis, and ventured into voice acting with credits like Disney's Planes: Fire & Rescue.

Despite moving on with various other projects, The Sopranos remains a significant part of the 66-year-old's life, writing books like A Goomba's Guide to Life and co-authoring Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos with Michael Imperioli. Married to Laura Schirripa for 35 years, the couple has two daughters. Altogether, he has written seven books and has acted as producer and host of two Investigation Discovery series, Karma's A B*tch! and Nothing Personal.

12. Drea de Matteo (Adriana La Cerva)

Drea de Matteo was one of the most significant characters to be killed off of The Sopranos, leaving a big void in the show. She has appeared in several prominent shows like the Friends spin-off Joey, where she played his sister, but it only lasted two seasons before getting canceled. De Matteo appeared in some films and joined Desperate Housewives as Angie Bolen, followed by roles in Sons of Anarchy and Shades of Blue. She has two children with ex-boyfriend Shooter Jennings and became engaged to the bass guitarist of Whitesnake, Michael Devin, in 2015.

The same year, she lost the apartment she called home for 22 years as part of the dozens of other residents who were victims of a raging fire caused by a gas explosion that destroyed 3 East Village Manhattan buildings. In 2023, de Matteo announced joining OnlyFans at 52, citing a lack of acting opportunities, partly due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. She clarified that despite assumptions about her income, she had worked from job to job in her career, never raking in exorbitant amounts of money.

13. Vincent Curatola (Johnny ‘Sack' Sacramoni)

Now 70 years old, Vincent Curatola is still kicking, unlike his onscreen character, Johnny Sack, who met his demise in the final season. Curatola and his wife, Maureen, have a son and two grandchildren. He remains closely connected to Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli, teaching acting workshop classes at Imperioli's New York Acting Studios. New Jersey holds a special place in his heart, not just because of The Sopranos, but because he grew up there.

After all these years, he still resides in New Jersey, having relocated from Englewood to Saddlewood, NJ, in 2007. He has made several guest appearances in TV series in the post-Sopranos years, such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Monk, The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Person of Interest, and Law & Order: SVU, where he played Judge Al Bertuccio in 7 episodes.

He reunited with James Gandolfini before his death, co-starring alongside him and Brad Pitt in Killing Them Softly. He has an active social media presence on Twitter and Instagram — the latter of which he uses to post about his love for watches, which he sources from his friend's shop, Jonathan Jewelers. He and his wife, Maureen, work with Heartshare Human Services of New York, raising funds for people who need daily life.

14. John Ventimiglia (Artie Bucco)

Despite having the same last name, John Ventimiglia is unrelated to actor Milo Ventimiglia. Now 60 years old, he and his wife, Melinda Ventimiglia, tragically lost their 25-year-old daughter, Odele, last year. He has gotten a lot of acting work since The Sopranos, playing Detective Eddy Costa in 14 episodes of Jessica Jones. He's also appeared in The Blacklist, The Good Wife, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU, and played Dino Arbogast in 16 episodes of Blue Bloods.

The family started a GoFundMe for Odele's baby, Shiloh, hoping to raise $50,000 for her future education. Sopranos costar Steven Van Zandt and his wife donated $500. In 2006, he narrowly escaped jail time for drunk driving and possession of cocaine, instead being required to undergo a detox program, take a one-day course on the dangers of drunk driving, and talk to students about the evils of drinking and driving at 30 local high schools.

15. Joseph R. Gannascoli (Vito Spatafore)

Joseph Gannascoli played Vito Spatafore, facing one of the most tragic ends in the show. Though he's continued to act over the years, he admits cooking is his first love. Mixing his passion for cooking and appreciation of his Sopranos experience, he's decided to mix the two, offering dinner parties where he entertains for 10 hours! For just $125 a head and covering food expenses, you can have exquisitely cooked meals all day along with Sopranos trivia, personal anecdotes from the show, take photos, get a signed autograph, plus “a little surprise for the guys of the group.”

Though he resides in Long Island, he'll make the trip wherever you want him to, but outside of New York, it will cost you extra. Gannascoli turns 65 next month and has been married to Diana Benincasa since 2005. The two have one daughter tether, Viviana Gannascoli. His most recent role was playing Fabrizio Vitelli in the 2022 comedy-drama King Lahiri.

In 2013, The New York Post reported that the cast of The Sopranos had developed sour feelings toward the actor for his constant grandstanding and self-promotion off of the back of James Gandolfini's death, despite the fact they were not close friends and hadn't spoken in about seven years.

16. Frank Vincent (Phil Leotardo)

Frank Vincent, known for portraying violent mobsters and criminals in films and TV series like Casino, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Sopranos, and Gotti, passed away in 2017. He died at 80 years old from open-heart surgery complications in a New Jersey hospital, leaving behind his wife, Kathleen Vincent, and three children. His Sopranos costars paid their respects at his memorial service and enjoyed a meal at a nearby Italian restaurant.

He was an accomplished drummer, playing with Bruce Willis' band at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City and then a session drummer on Paul Anka and Del Shannon records. He began drumming live with jazz band Bobby Blue and the Aristocats, eventually taking Bobby's place, forming Frank Vincent and the Aristocats.

He hired frequent costar and close friend Joe Pesci as a guitarist in the band. Later on, he became the face and voice of Don Salvatore Leone in the Grand Theft Auto video games and began acting as an acting coach for several prominent rappers turned actors, such as Nas, DMX, and Method Man. Though his filmography can largely be chalked up to typecasting, Vincent had no ill feelings about his predicament, saying in a 2009 interview, “When I was 18 years old and playing the drums, I never thought that I would have a website and that people will be buying my autographed picture and paying money for it. I just bought a condo in Florida. Life is good. I can't complain.”

17. Sharon Angela (Rosalie Aprile)

Though not a central character in The Sopranos, Sharon Angela's portrayal of Ro produced some significant storylines and relationships. Such a natural as Ro but not given significant screen time, she's one of the more underrated actresses from the show. Now 60 years old, she has since voiced Angie Pegorino in Grand Theft Auto IV. As an actress and screenwriter, she co-wrote The Collection and co-directed Made in Brooklyn.

She's starred in a series of TV movies and short films and made cameos in TV series like Californication. She appeared on an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories with former co-star Aida Turturro in 2010, sharing her experience with ghostly encounters. In 2018, she reunited with Sopranos co-stars Michael Imperioli and John Ventimiglia in Cabaret Maxime. Recently, she has voiced True Godwyn in the fictional supernatural noir detective podcast Styx.

18. Dan Grimaldi (Patsy Parisi)

Dan Grimaldi has the most interesting history with The Sopranos, nonchalantly playing two different characters as if we wouldn't notice — and to be fair, most of us didn't. He initially played Philly Parisi, a member of the Dimeo crime family who gets whacked for blabbing about Tony seeing a psychiatrist. However, after Philly's death, he takes on the role of his twin brother, Patsy Parisi, who gets so angry about his brother's death that he almost avenges him by taking out Tony. He ends up putting the past behind him, or so it seems. He becomes a menacing figure over the series, especially when he intimidates Gloria Trillo. Many fans speculate he is the one who whacks Tony in the final episode's implied death.

Grimaldi is now 77 years old and married to Florence Grimaldi. He has led the most conventional life post-Sopranos, teaching in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at Kingsborough Community College. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics, a master's degree in operations research, and a Ph.D. in data processing, which is perhaps how he was so calculating on The Sopranos.

He has had ten acting credits since The Sopranos ended, including Made in Brooklyn, Blue Bloods, Limitless, and The Mysteries of Laura. He hasn't completely given up on acting; there are two projects currently in production on his IMDb page that credit him as an actor, Godless and The Narrows.

19. Nancy Marchand (Livia Soprano)

Nancy Marchand's death in 2000 completely changed the trajectory of The Sopranos, as Tony's relationship with his mother had been a central focus of the show up to that point. She passed away the day before her 72nd birthday from lung cancer, just after filming of season 2 had wrapped. As a final bid to complete a coherent narrative with her character, one final scene between her and Tony was shot posthumously with the use of quite noticeable VFX that superimposed her face onto someone else's body, which suffered from some continuity issues due to underdeveloped technology of the time.

In the scene, Tony confronts her about the stolenim airline tickets to ensure that she will back him up with her testimony if it goes to court, to which she is very dismissive. After he leaves her house, his family breaks the news that his mother died, addressing Marchand's absence and resolving Tony's problem. These scenes aired in season 3 and were followed by Livia's funeral. David Chase explained to the Chicago Tribune that Livia's dialogue in that scene came from previous episodes.

Livia's unsupportive, unloving relationship with her son was crucial to understanding Tony. Marchand's husband of 48 years, Paul Sparer, preceded her in death by seven months. They had three children and seven grandchildren together. She was posthumously inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame following an illustrious career. She was known for playing Mrs. Pynchon in 114 episodes of Lou Grant and films like Sabrina, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, and The Bachelor Party.

20. Joe Pantoliano (Ralph Cifaretto)

Now 72 years old, Joe Pantoliano was at the height of his career when he took on the role of sadistic sociopath Ralph Cifaretto in The Sopranos. He had just come off of Christopher Nolan's Memento, and a year before that, he had a starring role in The Matrix. Pantoliano played Cifaretto for two seasons, from 2001 to 2004. In between, he appeared in Bad Boys II, Daredevil, and The Handler and voiced Luigi Goterelli in Grand Theft Auto III.

After being killed off the show, he dabbled in some voice acting work and did films like Deadly Impact and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. He has one child with ex-wife Morgan Kester and three children with his wife Nancy Sheppard, who he's been married to for 30 years. In 2002, he published a novel about growing up in his hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey, titled Who's Sorry Now: The True Story of a Stand-up Guy. He wrote another memoir in 2011, titled Asylum: A Memoir About Hollywood, Mental Illness, Recovery, and Being My Mother's Son.

While going for a walk around the neighborhood in 2020, he was injured in a car accident, with one of the cars sliding down the road and striking Pantoliano. His only injury was a cut to the hand, which required stitches. In recent years, Pantoliano, who goes by the nickname Joey Pants, played Michael Gorski in the Wachowski's Netflix show Sense8 and is currently co-starring in the off-Broadway musical Rock & Roll Man at New World Stages in Manhattan.

21. Annabella Sciorra (Gloria Trillo)

Though she only appeared in seven episodes of The Sopranos, Annabella Sciorra made her mark on the show as the embattled Gloria Trillo, who exhibited signs of borderline personality disorder, much like Tony's mother, Livia. She is a minor character favorite for her fierceness and electric portrayal of a complex nature, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2001.

Sciorra is 63 years old and has two children with ex-husband Joe Petruzzi. Before her stint on The Sopranos, she had already achieved critical acclaim and box office success with films like The Hard Way, Jungle Fever, and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.

After the show, she co-starred in Sidney Lumet's Find Me Guilty. She has since appeared in hit shows such as Luke Cage, Daredevil, Blue Bloods, The L Word, ER, The Good Wife, CSI, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She was one of the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of assault in the wake of the MeToo movement in 2017 and acted as a critical witness in the 2020 trial that put him behind bars. In 2021, she received the Career Achievement Award at the Denver International Film Festival.

22. Federico Castelluccio (Furio Giunta)

Federico Castelluccio's departure from the show via returning home to Naples and never returning ended a show tradition of killing off departing central characters. We never see Furio again, though Carmela does admit to Tony that she had feelings for him in a moment of rage as they are in the midst of a separation.

It may come as a surprise to learn that Castelluccio's Italian accent in the show was not real. He was born in Naples but moved to New Jersey when he was three. He is now 59 and married to Yvonne Maria Schaefer. Since The Sopranos, he's starred inA Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, The Pink Panther 2, The Decoy Bride, and El Cantante.

He made his directorial debut in 2015 with The Brooklyn Banker. He's written and directed several other short films, such as Checkmate, Keep Your Enemies Closer, Forget Me Not, and Tracks of Color. He's renowned internationally as a realist painter, art collector, and art lecturer, even scoring a painting valued at $10 million at an auction for just $68,000. You can find his paintings in exhibits throughout prestigious galleries in the US and Europe.

23. Vincent Pastore (Salvatore Bonpensiero)

As the first major character to be killed off the show, Vincent Pastore's presence lingered over the show like a ghost you couldn't quite shake. After being killed in the season 2 finale, he appeared in recurring nightmares of Tony's dream sequences as a symbol of Tony's guilt for whacking his best friend. Despite being the first to depart the show, he's had an impressive career, with 177 acting credits and 12 currently in the pipeline. He is now 77 and has one daughter with his ex-wife Nancy Berke.

Pastore voiced Luca in Shark Tale and recently starred in six episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a biographical drama about the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan. He is co-director of the Renegade Theater Group with Maureen Van Zandt (wife of Steven Van Zandt) and has starred in Broadway musicals Chicago and Bullets Over Broadway. Pastore has also appeared on numerous reality TV shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Fit Club, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Family Feud, and Shark Tank, to name a few. He has a versatile resume, with various side gigs, such as launching his own tomato sauce, hosting a radio show and podcast, and teaching acting classes.

24. Steve Buscemi (Tony Blundetto)

Undoubtedly, the most famous of The Sopranos crew, Steve Buscemi has had a successful career spanning decades across multiple genres and mediums. He got his big break in 1992 in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. He starred in dozens of major films like Armageddon, Monsters, Inc., Pulp Fiction, Billy Madison, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and Desperado.

He frequently collaborates with long-time friend Adam Sandler, appearing in 14 films together. In 2001, he returned to his old job as a firefighter after the September 11 attacks, working 12-hour shifts for several days searching for survivors in the rubble of the World Trade Center. Buscemi joined the cast of The Sopranos as Tony's cousin Tony B. in the fifth season and was killed off by the season finale, but gave an impeccable performance with an interesting character arc.

Besides appearing as a central character towards the end of the show, he also directed four episodes, including the series' highest-rated episode, “Pine Barrens.” He went on to work with Edie Falco again when he directed six episodes of Nurse Jackie. He's also directed episodes of 30 Rock, Portlandia, and most recently, Miracle Workers. After The Sopranos, he succeeded in another critically acclaimed HBO TV series, this time as the leading man in Boardwalk Empire. The show ran for 56 episodes from 2010 to 2014, earning 20 Primetime Emmys out of its 57 nominations.

Buscemi was nominated for Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for both The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. Now 66 years old, his wife of 32 years passed away from ovarian cancer in 2019. They have one son, Lucian Buscemi. In an interview with GQ, he shared that he was getting into painting with watercolors experimentally and that he now has the luxury of only working when he wants to.pro