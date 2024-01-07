Where Is Minerva in Fallout 76?
Once you reach the end game of Fallout 76, you will find yourself overwhelmed with possibilities. You could focus on the C.A.M.P. building, compete in public events, or farm gold bullion to purchase every plan and item from Minerva. She's a unique vendor that only appears at one location weekly for several days before whisking off into the sunset. So, where is Minerva in Fallout 76?
Where To Find Minerva in Fallout 76
You can find Minerva in Fallout 76 in one of four locations: Foundation, Crater, Fort Atlas, and The Whitespring Resort. She rotates between these four points of interest every month, with one per week, and then she's gone. Here is her schedule for the next few weeks:
- Sale #9 – Foundation – January 8-10
- Sale #10 – Crater – January 15-17
- Sale #11 – Fort Atlas – January 22-24
- Sale #12 – The Whitespring – February 1-5
What Does Minerva Sell in Fallout 76?
You'll note she's up to sales 9 through 12, which means her inventory varies greatly, and she is in the middle of her overall rotation. This month's sales highlights include T-65 Power Armor, Gauss weaponry, and Solar Armor plans.
Minerva Sale #9
- Plan: Asylum Light
- Plan: Crusader Pistol
- Plan: Dynamite Bundle
- Plan: Meat Bag Stash Box
- Plan: Plasma Caster Aligned Sniper Barrel
- Plan: Plasma Caster Calibrated Capacitor
- Plan: Plasma Caster Pulse Capacitor
- Plan: T-65 Helm
- Plan: T-65 Left Arm
- Plan: T-65 Left Leg
- Plan: T-65 Right Arm
- Plan: T-65 Right Leg
- Plan: T-65 Torso
Minerva Sale #10
- Plan: Brotherhood Recon Pocketed Armor Limb
- Plan: Brotherhood Recon Pocketed Armor Torso
- Plan: Flare
- Plan: Gauntlet
- Plan: Gauss Shotgun Precise Stock
- Plan: Gauss Shotgun Refined Receiver
- Plan: Gauss Shotgun Vicious Receiver
- Plan: Gauss Minigun Triple Barrel
- Plan: Hellstorm Missile Launcher
- Plan: Turbo-Fert Fertilizer
- Plan: Unstoppable Monster
Minerva Sale #11
- Plan: Floater Freezer Grenade
- Plan: Plasma Cutter Cryo Blade
- Plan: Plasma Cutter Flaming Blade
- Plan: Plasma Cutter Shock Blade
- Plan: Plasma Caster True Capacitor
- Plan: Plasma Caster True Long Barrel
- Plan: Solar Armor Chest Piece
- Plan: Solar Armor Left Arm
- Plan: Solar Armor Left Leg
- Plan: Solar Armor Right Arm
- Plan: Solar Armor Right Leg
- Plan: Science Chalkboards
- Plan: Super Mutant Tube
Minerva Sale #12
A Super Sale that includes every item from sales 9, 10, and 11 in one place. If you missed anything during the previous three weeks due to being unable to play or lacking gold bullion, now is your chance to scoop up rare plans.
If you want any of these plans, do not wait around. Find Minerva in Fallout 76, spend your gold bullion, and don't worry about FOMO. She'll be back around before long!