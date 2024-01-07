Once you reach the end game of Fallout 76, you will find yourself overwhelmed with possibilities. You could focus on the C.A.M.P. building, compete in public events, or farm gold bullion to purchase every plan and item from Minerva. She's a unique vendor that only appears at one location weekly for several days before whisking off into the sunset. So, where is Minerva in Fallout 76?

Where To Find Minerva in Fallout 76

You can find Minerva in Fallout 76 in one of four locations: Foundation, Crater, Fort Atlas, and The Whitespring Resort. She rotates between these four points of interest every month, with one per week, and then she's gone. Here is her schedule for the next few weeks:

Sale #9 – Foundation – January 8-10

Sale #10 – Crater – January 15-17

Sale #11 – Fort Atlas – January 22-24

Sale #12 – The Whitespring – February 1-5

What Does Minerva Sell in Fallout 76?

You'll note she's up to sales 9 through 12, which means her inventory varies greatly, and she is in the middle of her overall rotation. This month's sales highlights include T-65 Power Armor, Gauss weaponry, and Solar Armor plans.

Minerva Sale #9

Plan: Asylum Light

Plan: Crusader Pistol

Plan: Dynamite Bundle

Plan: Meat Bag Stash Box

Plan: Plasma Caster Aligned Sniper Barrel

Plan: Plasma Caster Calibrated Capacitor

Plan: Plasma Caster Pulse Capacitor

Plan: T-65 Helm

Plan: T-65 Left Arm

Plan: T-65 Left Leg

Plan: T-65 Right Arm

Plan: T-65 Right Leg

Plan: T-65 Torso

Minerva Sale #10

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Pocketed Armor Limb

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Pocketed Armor Torso

Plan: Flare

Plan: Gauntlet

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Precise Stock

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Refined Receiver

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Vicious Receiver

Plan: Gauss Minigun Triple Barrel

Plan: Hellstorm Missile Launcher

Plan: Turbo-Fert Fertilizer

Plan: Unstoppable Monster

Minerva Sale #11

Plan: Floater Freezer Grenade

Plan: Plasma Cutter Cryo Blade

Plan: Plasma Cutter Flaming Blade

Plan: Plasma Cutter Shock Blade

Plan: Plasma Caster True Capacitor

Plan: Plasma Caster True Long Barrel

Plan: Solar Armor Chest Piece

Plan: Solar Armor Left Arm

Plan: Solar Armor Left Leg

Plan: Solar Armor Right Arm

Plan: Solar Armor Right Leg

Plan: Science Chalkboards

Plan: Super Mutant Tube

Minerva Sale #12

A Super Sale that includes every item from sales 9, 10, and 11 in one place. If you missed anything during the previous three weeks due to being unable to play or lacking gold bullion, now is your chance to scoop up rare plans.

If you want any of these plans, do not wait around. Find Minerva in Fallout 76, spend your gold bullion, and don't worry about FOMO. She'll be back around before long!