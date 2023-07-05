Where The Gamers Are: Would You Believe Massachusetts?

Whether it’s a daily dose of grammatical humility called Wordle or a fresh round of Sudoku, online gaming has entered the mainstream consciousness. For many casual gamers, the day doesn’t begin – or end – without at least one visit to an online gaming site. This is especially true in the US, where many online diversions/distractions are developed and hosted.

A new study by online gaming guide Casino Alpha offers a list of states with the most interest in online gaming. Casino Alpha analyzed a range of search terms related to online games and breaking them down along state lines. Interestingly enough, states in the New England region held down the top five spots.

Here are the US states with the highest interest in online gaming, according to the study:

Massachusetts

Massachusetts topped the list, with 49,016.75 online gaming-related keyword searches per 100,000 population. The pandemic-inspired online word and logic game Wordle was the top destination, with other games such as Sudoku and Roblox close behind.

Vermont

Another New England state, Vermont, earned the second spot with 43,787.40 keyword searches per 100,000. As with every state in the study, Wordle was the number one search term among online gamers.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire was third on the list, with 43,455.77 gaming-related searches per 100,000 population.

Maine

Maine earned the fourth spot, with 40, 239.76 gaming-related searches. It was also the only state to include an online version of Mahjong in its list of top five games.

Connecticut

Connecticut placed fifth in the study, with 40,023.50 online gaming searches per 100,000 residents. Wordle, Roblox, and Snake were all represented as popular gaming choices.

States With The Lowest Interest in Online Gaming

New Mexico

New Mexico ranked 48th on the list, with 17,215.65 online gaming-related searches per 100,000 residents.

Louisiana

The Southern state of Louisiana was second-to-last on the list, with only 16,372.85 gaming keyword searches reported per 100,000 population.

Mississippi

The study determined that Mississippians were the least interested in online gaming, with only 14,121.24 gaming keyword searches per 100,000 residents.

Most Popular Online Games

Casino Alpha’s study reveals that five popular online games dominate the list of search terms. Wordle was the clear winner, earning the top spot in every US state. Roblox also made the majority of lists in most states. The logic puzzle Sudoku was a common query, along with online versions of chess. The increasingly popular game Snake also made the cut in many states.

Why The Disparity Among States?

The results of this study suggest a significant disparity between the states at the top of the list and those at the bottom. One reason could be population density since a larger state such as Massachusetts would naturally have more residents performing more keyword searches than less populated states. Demographics also play a part since many states topping the list are home to high-tech industries that tap deeper into gamer culture.

Can People Actually Earn Money by Playing Online Games?

Yes, earning extra income is possible by playing online games through sponsored apps. Websites such as Savoteur and CentsandPurpose, provide links to online gaming sites that pay players to participate in various skill, puzzle, and word games.

