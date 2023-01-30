Must Go-To Countries To Celebrate Lunar New Year

More than 1.5 billion people celebrate Lunar New Year. One of the biggest celebrations in Asia, family and friends come together for feasting and festivities – and more recently has quickly spread to the western world as well.

Despite what you might have heard, it's not just about partying and getting drunk.

As one of the most important holidays in Asia, Lunar New Year attracts travelers with promises of great festivals, food, games, parades, and visual displays. It is an experiential travel that many people don’t want to miss.

One of the best ways to take part in the festivities is to travel to Asia. Visitors get to see how each Asian country celebrates the New Year differently, with their own unique traditions and cultures.

What Is Lunar New Year?

If you haven't yet heard, Lunar New Year is a special and important celebration in China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and almost all Asian countries. It is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new year. People spend time feasting with family and friends and honoring household, heavenly deities, and ancestors. The name Lunar New Year refers to the first day of the lunar calendar, which is the first new moon of the year.

This isn’t just a one-day holiday but a several day long celebration of a fresh start to the new year. The celebration starts on the first day of the full moon of the lunar calendar and continues for 15 days after that.

Countries to Visit To Celebrate Lunar New Year

China

Within China, there are numerous destinations to choose from: Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Whichever city you go to, the streets are decorated in red and gold with lanterns, fireworks, and parades to welcome a new year of good luck and prosperity. You don’t want to miss all the fun activities and festivals they have all over town.

In Beijing, you can explore the city with various entertainment: carnivals, music, dragon dance, food, and cultural display. Better yet, the temple fair is a well-known event in Beijing. In Shanghai, you get to experience the colorful and flamboyant celebration of Chinese New Year. Most people love to go to the Longhua Temple to hear the famous bell strike 108 times, bringing them luck, prosperity, and longevity. As for Hong Kong, you get a mixture of modern fun and ancient customs.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, Lunar New Year is known as Spring Festival, and it is a time when families come together for an annual reunion. You eat yee sang (salad dish) and nian gao (Chinese New Year cake) and dress up in traditional outfits called cheongsam. Whenever you go to Malaysia, you will most likely see all kinds of food and clothes.

The best city to visit is Penang and Kuala Lumpur. Penang is known for its festivities, and Kuala Lumpur is known for its reserved activities like paying respect to the temples. Whichever city you go to, you’ll surely enjoy the visual displays, festivals, lanterns, parades, dances, and fireworks.

Vietnam

In Vietnam, Lunar New Year is known as Tết and is celebrated with family. You eat traditional food like sticky rice cake, candied fruits, and dried shrimp, and you get lucky money from elders. Just like other Asian countries, Vietnam has its traditional costume to wear – áo dài.

The best cities to visit during Tết are Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh, and Hoi An. In Ha Noi, you get to feel and see the city’s peaceful scene with no traffic jams or crowds – perfect for a relaxing stroll around town. In Ho Chi Minh, you will jam all night long to the music and live festivals.

In Hoi An, you experience the charming town lit up with hundreds of colorful lanterns and various cultural and art performances. You’ll never be bored since there are many festivals, games, food, cultural shows, music, and free entertainment.

South Korea

Seollal, or Korean Lunar New Year, is an important celebration to respect your ancestors and elders. Going to South Korea, you will see many people dressed in traditional clothes called hanbok and eating traditional food like ddeokguk. The best place to visit is Seoul since there are many attractions, activities, rituals, and ceremonies during Lunar New Year.

You can also find events at theme parks, local attractions, and family-focused activities in other smaller cities, but most of the fun festivities and activities are located in Seoul. It’s a place where it becomes difficult to budget.

Singapore

In Singapore, the population has a mixture of Chinese, Indian, and Malaysian ethnic groups, so there is a mixture of old and new traditions. The Singaporeans’ festive tradition is to spend New Year with their families and loved ones in red clothing while eating delicious food and giving money to children.

However, some festivals and ceremonies happen in Chinatown for people to go out and celebrate. You get to see the beautiful display and assortment of snacks sold on the streets.

Time To Celebrate!

Whatever countries you visit, you will surely enjoy all the food, festivals, ceremonies, and rituals. With many fun things to do with friends and family, you will never want to return home. When every day is filled with joy, happiness, and good fortune, no one wants the happy moments to end. Enjoy the holiday as much as you can for the next 15 days because it will be an unforgettable memory. Happy Lunar New Year!

