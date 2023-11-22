Where To Eat in Pigeon Forge, TN: Ten Best Places

When it comes to restaurants in Pigeon Forge, the only problem is narrowing down where to eat. While new dinner shows and restaurants are constantly popping up, some tried and true dining options exist. From unique pizza combinations to immersive dining, here's where to eat in Pigeon Forge—ten of the best places we absolutely love.

1. Azul Cantina

Mexican is one of my favorite cuisine styles, and Azul Cantina did not disappoint. Its ambiance is a combination of Spanish flare and Great Smoky Mountain beauty, and its vibe is a laid-back one. Meal portions are not small, so bring your appetite when you go, or feel free to eat off the appetizer menu if you're not feeling overly hungry. My personal favorites are the chicken flautas and freshly made guacamole with chips.

2. West by God Coalfired Pizza & Country Roads Axe Co.

It does work if you've never thought of coal-fire pizza and axe throwing as a good combination. The only coal-fired oven in Pigeon Forge, this pizza joint gets its name from the famous phrase used in the Volunteer state. Fun varieties include the Caprese, a white pizza with ricotta cheese, or all veggies, which offer selections for every type of eater, including vegetarians and vegans. As for the axe throwing, the targets might be digital, but the axes are legit.

3. Cinnaholic

Offering an all-vegan menu for those who don't have dietary discipline, it's easy to be dumbfounded at just how delicious the cinnamon rolls are. With two types of orders, create your own or select from fan favorites, you can pick and choose from the menu or get creative. If you need a quick pick me up, its coffee menu is also tasty. Knowing where to eat in Pigeon Forge is just as important for snacks and coffee as it is for meals.

4. Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Show

With my love for all things Dolly Parton, there was no way I'd visit Pigeon Forge without checking out one of her dinner shows. At Stampede, you'll see beautiful, well-cared-for horses, top-notch riders, and impressive tricks. As for the menu, it's a hardy one—roasted whole chicken, potatoes, corn on the cob, and apple turnovers for dessert.

Remember that Stampede is not an in-and-out dining style, so be prepared to spend roughly two hours eating, drinking, and watching the show. Afterward, you're encouraged to head to the stable area and see the horses where they hang out and sleep when not performing.

5. The Old Mill Restaurant

The Old Mill Restaurant has been around longer than I have, and its popularity has remained strong. Everything on the menu is made from scratch, including its jams, jellies, and apple butter, and meals are cooked to order. Test-drive the chocolate cake and pecan pie if you have a sweet tooth. I recommend visiting for breakfast or brunch so you can try a little bit of everything from its menu, especially the flaky, tender biscuits.

6. Puckett's

If you have a hearty appetite, Puckett’s will have no trouble satisfying it. Another popular restaurant where everything is made from scratch, including the meatloaf, seasonal salads, and hot sandwiches, but my menu favorites are the hearty side dishes. When you visit, make sure to order the skillet mac ‘n cheese- it's some of the best I've ever had.

7. Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Supper Show

Created with Paula Deen's official stamp of approval, Lumberjack Feud is different from the other dinner shows because it's actually considered a supper show. Unlike a sit-down style dinner show, after check-in, you get a box lunch and drink and then look for an available seat in the stadium to watch the part comedy, but mostly skill, show. The least expensive of all the dinner shows in the area, it offers late lunch and early dinner reservations.

8. Dolly Parton’s Pirates Voyage Dinner Show

Another dinner show from the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage Dinner Show, demonstrates both aquatic feats and acrobatic accomplishments. Another hearty, home-cooked meal with several courses, you won't need to pillage the fridge when you get home. I, personally, couldn't get over just how skilled the performers were and loved the show's theming and vibe.

9. Mellow Mushroom

Sometimes, when I'm hungry, I want fresh and simple pizza but still delicious—and that's where Mellow Mushroom comes into play. Located at The Island in Pigeon Forge near the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel, menu prices are highly affordable, and the pizza is delicious. This is my pick for lunch or dinner with family if you're hanging out on The Island.

10. Paula Deen's Family Kitchen

Located on The Island in Pigeon Forge, Family Kitchen is not a place to go for a light meal. Served family-style, you choose from a variety of meats and side dishes for the entire table. Using Ms. Deen's personal recipes, Southern-inspired dishes come straight out of her cookbooks. If you want to get your money's worth, the portions are endless, so eat as much as you care to enjoy.