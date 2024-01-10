Where To Find a Biometric Scanner in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Turret
How much junk do you typically keep in your stash box? Unless you're paying for Fallout 1st, you likely have to be picky about what you scoop up during gameplay. That's why prioritizing high-end junk, like a scanner, makes the most sense. Here is where to find a Biometric Scanner in Fallout 76!

Where To Get a Biometric Scanner in Fallout 76

To find a Biometric Scanner in Fallout 76, start with the most obvious locations in the game, such as:

  • AVR Medical Center
  • Fort Defiance
  • Morgantown Airport
  • West Tek Research Center
  • Grafton High School
  • Vault-Tec University
  • Watoga Emergency Services
Fallout 76 Vault-Tec University
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Alternatively, check the local schools, science facilities, and military bases around Appalachia. These locations often have Biometric Scanner spawns, and many of them also have turrets guarding the hallways. If you take down the turret, you can loot a Biometric Scanner. Taking down a turret is one of the easier methods to farm Biometric Scanners in the game, as the usual spawns may turn up empty more often than not, sadly.

Of course, you could also get lucky and score one via a random encounter or container. They're part of the loot table, so you can find a Biometric Scanner almost anywhere in the game, though it may take a bit more time.

What Is a Biometric Scanner Used for in Fallout 76?

The occasional miscellaneous or daily quest will pop up asking for a Biometric Scanner in Fallout 76. However, more often than not, it's just a useless junk item that you can scrap for various components. When you junk a Scanner, it will provide:

  • Asbestos
  • Fiber Optics
  • Nuclear Material

The Nuclear Material sounds nice, right? It's actually the Fiber Optics that you want most. You require Fiber Optics in countless high-end weapon and armor modifications, especially energy weapons, and a lot of late-game construction pieces in and around your C.A.M.P.

