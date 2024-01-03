Where To Find Aluminum in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Tyler County Race Track Public Workshop
With its heavy focus on survival and crafting, Fallout 76 asks players to collect and utilize all manner of components. One key component you'll want to keep a steady stockpile of is aluminum. It's used to modify weapons, armor, and power armor, making it an essential resource for survivability. Here is where to find aluminum in Fallout 76!

How To Get Aluminum in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Aluminum Scrap
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

One of the most efficient ways to get aluminum in Fallout 76 is to scrap the copious amounts of junk you'll find while wandering Appalachia. You will receive aluminum from:

  • Alarm Clocks
  • Cake Pans
  • Hubcaps
  • Oil Cans
  • Ski Poles
  • Steel Guitars
  • Mr. Gutsy
  • Vault-Tec Alarm Clock
  • Tin Pitcher
  • Toy Rocketship
  • TV Dinner Tray
  • Sentry Bot Models
  • Empty Cans
  • Coffee Tins

That's only a tiny handful of the countless junk items in the game that break down into aluminum. So, with a shopping list jotted down, where can you find these junk items? The following points of interest typically spawn plenty of aluminum-based junk:

  • Pleasant Valley Ski Resort
  • Tygart Water Treatment Plant
  • Watoga Emergency Services

Where to Farm Aluminum Ore in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Tyler County Race Track Map
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Alternatively, if you require bulk aluminum, there are resource deposits you can claim around the map. The most notable is Tyler County Dirt Track, on the west side of the map. Suppose you claim the area, defeating the numerous ghouls that spawn and other players who want your resources. In that case, you can build an aluminum extractor to harvest the aluminum ore vein in the center of the track. Other deposits include:

  • Berkeley Springs West
  • Charleston Landfill
  • Converted Munitions Factory
  • Poseidon Energy Plant Yard
  • Red Rocket Mega Stop
  • Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm
  • Tyler County Dirt Track

These locations all include aluminum ore deposits, which require a mineral extractor. Once you have claimed a public workshop, clearing out all the nearby enemies, you can place down an extractor on the corresponding deposit. With the proper amount of power running to the machine, it will continuously pump out ore until the unit reaches its maximum storage capacity. This capacity varies depending on the type of extractor and ore, however, so keep an eye on the machine when you place it down.

However, if you do not have the resources or power to claim a public workshop and hold it against other players and waves of ghouls, there are other options to farm aluminum ore in Fallout 76. If you visit Abandoned Mine Shaft 1, Big Bend Tunnel, or Site Bravo, you can find individual veins of aluminum, which you may farm.

No matter which method you utilize, aluminum is a critical resource that you will want on hand for crafting and construction. Do not let your stockpile dwindle!

