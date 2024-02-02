Where To Find Amelia Earhart in Starfield

With over 1600 planets to explore, you can only imagine the cast of characters you'll meet while exploring the numerous star systems in Starfield. One such system features an entire planet filled with historical figures, and that's where you can find a top pilot! Here is where to find and recruit Amelia Earhart in Starfield!

Where to Recruit Amelia Earhart in Starfield

You will find Amelia Earhart nestled in a small community known as Crucible. It's entirely run by robotic overlords, and not all is as it seems, especially the historical figures you'll meet. The community is run by Theodore Roosevelt, with Genghis Khan lurking along the outskirts, and Wyatt Earp runs the local hotel and offers some form of law enforcement on the side. It's a whacky place.

But after your first meeting with Roosevelt, in which you will begin the quest of Operation Starseed in earnest, someone is waiting just outside for you. Amelia Earhart is eager to leave the colony behind to explore the star systems with a captain like yourself. After finishing the formidable side quest, you can recruit her to join your crew.

Can You Romance Amelia Earhart in Starfield?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot romance Amelia Earhart in Starfield. Despite its overall scope, Starfield is quite limited in its romance options, with just four available to the player. They're all members of Constellation, so don't get your hopes up for the Bounty Hunter on Mars.

That said, you can still recruit Amelia to pilot your starship if you wish. She's a worthy crew member and holds her own in a dogfight!

Amelia Earhart's Skills

Like most non-Constellation companions in the game, Amelia Earhart only has a few skills, and they're relatively low rank. She comes equipped with:

Piloting 2

Rifle Certification 2

As previously mentioned, she's a capable pilot and can even trek across a planet's surface and deal with its wildlife alongside you. Of course, how and where she's stationed is up to you.