Where To Find Amelia Earhart in Starfield

Video Games
Starfield Amelia Earhart
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

With over 1600 planets to explore, you can only imagine the cast of characters you'll meet while exploring the numerous star systems in Starfield. One such system features an entire planet filled with historical figures, and that's where you can find a top pilot! Here is where to find and recruit Amelia Earhart in Starfield!

Where to Recruit Amelia Earhart in Starfield

You will find Amelia Earhart nestled in a small community known as Crucible. It's entirely run by robotic overlords, and not all is as it seems, especially the historical figures you'll meet. The community is run by Theodore Roosevelt, with Genghis Khan lurking along the outskirts, and Wyatt Earp runs the local hotel and offers some form of law enforcement on the side. It's a whacky place.

Starfield Charybdis Star System
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

But after your first meeting with Roosevelt, in which you will begin the quest of Operation Starseed in earnest, someone is waiting just outside for you. Amelia Earhart is eager to leave the colony behind to explore the star systems with a captain like yourself. After finishing the formidable side quest, you can recruit her to join your crew.

Can You Romance Amelia Earhart in Starfield?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot romance Amelia Earhart in Starfield. Despite its overall scope, Starfield is quite limited in its romance options, with just four available to the player. They're all members of Constellation, so don't get your hopes up for the Bounty Hunter on Mars.

That said, you can still recruit Amelia to pilot your starship if you wish. She's a worthy crew member and holds her own in a dogfight!

Amelia Earhart's Skills 

Like most non-Constellation companions in the game, Amelia Earhart only has a few skills, and they're relatively low rank. She comes equipped with:

  • Piloting 2
  • Rifle Certification 2

As previously mentioned, she's a capable pilot and can even trek across a planet's surface and deal with its wildlife alongside you. Of course, how and where she's stationed is up to you.

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.