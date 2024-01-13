Where To Find Ballistic Fiber in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Ballistic Fiber Loot Location
As a rare late-game crafting component, tracking down enough Ballistic Fiber in Fallout 76 to make a difference can prove challenging even for those with hundreds of hours in the game. It's dependent on the loot table and spawn chances. You'll want to check back frequently at the various Camps and Firebases, but here is where you can find Ballistic Fiber!

How To Get Ballistic Fiber in Fallout 76

To get Ballistic Fiber in Fallout 76, you must scrap various miscellaneous objects, such as:

  • Ballistic Fiber Scraps
  • Military Ammo Bag
  • Military Grade Duct Tape
  • Mysterious Fur
  • Torn Mothman Wing

As you can see from these items, Ballistic Fiber is often an end-game level resource used to craft various items, especially high-end armor.

To find everything you need for such armor, check these locations:

  • Camp McClintock
  • Camp Venture
  • Fort Defiance
  • Watoga Civic Center
  • The Thorn
  • Converted Munitions Factory
  • Firebase Hancock
  • Firebase LT
  • Firebase Major
  • Forward Station Alpha

Do you see a trend? Most military installations across Appalachia offer your best chance to track Ballistic Fiber in Fallout 76. It's a rare resource that does require some grind to uncover. Even after spending an hour or so traveling to the various camps and firebases in the game, I only found a small handful (~5) of Ballistic Fiber Scraps. I found mine at Camp McClintock, in the barracks along the exterior wall behind the obstacle course and inside the APC in front of the barracks. At Camp Venture, you can also search inside the hut near the landing page for an ammo bag. Or, check Clancy Manor for up to three military-grade duct tape spawns by the Tinker's Workbench.

At all these locations, you want to focus on finding ammo bags and military-grade duct tape. These two items spawn more often than any other junk items on the list, albeit they're still rare, so keep an eye out.

What Is Ballistic Fiber Used for in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 Ballistic Fiber Scraps
As previously mentioned, Ballistic Fiber is necessary to craft late-game armor and armor modifications. It's also useful to repair the very same armor once it takes a bit of wear and tear. 

  • Value: 12
  • Weight: 0.1
  • Use: Crafting
  • Item ID: 0001FA94
