Despite its relatively compact size, Appalachia has numerous amusement parks and military bases, making it resource-abundant for those seeking weapons, ammunition, and fair food. But it's the latter that proves most fascinating. The various army bases in the region still have some life; at least this one does. Here is where to find Camp McClintock in Fallout 76!

How To Get to Camp McClintock in Fallout 76

You can find Camp McClintock in Fallout 76 in The Forest, right in the center of the map, just north of Wade Airport and south of Sutton Station. It's tough to miss, especially as you can see the military base artwork on the map long before you discover the location.

Once you draw near, a quest, Back to Basic, will appear, asking you to enlist with the local Master Sergeant Gutsy, don a set of fatigues, and complete the various courses. There are three: Marksmanship Course, Agility Course, and Patriotism Training. You're effectively enlisting in the long-forgotten United States Military.

Besides the handful of quests, the area is relatively tame. You might occasionally spot a few Comrade Eyebots or Communist Troopers, which you may dispatch quickly with any weapon in the game. Still, most of the robots in the region are friendly to players.

What You'll Find at Camp McClintock in Fallout 76

Despite its small size, Camp McClintock is lively. There is unique loot, a few notable characters, and a handful of quests to discover here.

Quests Back to Basic Marksmanship Course Agility Course Patriotism Training Live Fire Training Exercise Overseer's Mission The Messenger

Characters Joe Creigh Master Sergeant Gutsy Sergeant Gutsy Communist Sympathizer Community Eyebot Community Trooper

Loot Overseer's Log – McClintock Plan: Large Water Purifier Jimmy's Evidence – Note Graduation Ceremony – Holotape Magazine Weapon Modifications Armor/Weapon Mod Plan



Even if you don't intend to tackle any of the side or miscellaneous quests here, I recommend visiting Camp McClintock for the abundance of ballistic fiber you can find in the barracks and main hall. The random loot is also well worth the trip to scrap.