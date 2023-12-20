Even with the end of the world in full bloom, savvy wastelanders will find a way to reconnect electrical circuits and craft C.A.M.P. defenses to stay safe from the mutated wildlife roaming Appalachia. But to that end, you must track down circuitry. It's a high-end resource only available from specific items in the game.

Here is where to find circuitry in Fallout 76!

Where To Get Circuitry in Fallout 76

Unlike resources such as wood, you cannot find circuitry lying about in the traditional sense throughout Appalachia. You can, however, scrap junk items to acquire circuitry in Fallout 76. These items include:

Assaultron Circuit Board

Circuits

Detonator

Enhanced Targeting Card

Flight Data Recorder

Fusion Pulse Charge

Hot Plate

Military-Grade Circuit Board

Radio Jammer

Scrap Assaultron Head

Security Bot Component

Sensor Module

Telephone

Most of these items prove easy to find, especially a telephone, sensor module, and hot plate—those you will acquire in abundance by simply wandering through the various towns and settlements across Fallout 76. But if you want guaranteed spawns, look no further than Abbie's Bunker and The Whitespring Refuge. These points of interest spawn many junk items that break down into circuitry.

Abbie's Bunker is located in The Mire, directly north of Excelsior Model Home and Gulper Lagoon. As for The Whitepsring Refuge, it's the golf resort in the center of the map, east of Summersville and south of Pleasant Valley Ski Resort.

What Is Circuitry Used for in Fallout 76?

Once you have an adequate supply of circuitry, you can use it to construct two unique weapon modifications:

Short Recon Scope

Long Recon Scope

You're likely a bit shocked as to why you must farm a rare resource for just two modifications, but the Recon Scope is one of the better scopes for any rifleman build in Fallout 76.

That's not all, though. Circuitry is also used to craft and construct explosives, chems, turrets, camp defenses, and electronics. If you love building up your C.A.M.P., you need a steady circuitry supply.