When was the last time you went foraging for berries in Fallout 76? If you're like me, unless you have a quest or a specific cooking recipe, chances are you're not wandering the woods of Appalachia in search of Firecracker Berries. But that's a mistake, as these little red berries provide quite the kick. Here is where to find Firecracker Berry in Fallout 76!

Where To Get Firecracker Berries in Fallout 76

You can get Firecracker Berries in Fallout 76 by searching the various wooden landscapes of Appalachia, but most certainly throughout The Savage Divide, in the central portion of the map. These glorious red berries glow in the dark, which means picking at night is the favorable route. During the day, they tend to blend in with the environment, as you can see from the screenshot above, with their red hue merging with the red leaves and bushes of the surrounding nature.

I've had the best luck finding Firecracker Berries around the exterior of Arktos Pharma. If you cautiously approach the science facility without alerting the robotic guards, you can scour the hillside for berry bushes.

Furthermore, if you wait for someone to drop a nuke in the area, Firecracker Berries will evolve into Bomb Berries, which you may harvest to acquire Raw Cobalt Flux. It's a rare resource necessary for end-game crafting.

What Are Firecracker Berries for in Fallout 76?

As a consumable item, you can eat Firecracker Berries raw to gain a quick burst of food for your hunger meter, as they provide 8% food, which is astounding for such a small item. Otherwise, these berries are a crafting component of:

Berry Mentats

Disease Cure (Savage Divide)

Firecracker Berry Juice

Firecracker Whiskey

Healing Salve (Savage Divide)

Karma Syringe Barrel

Simple Aster Tea

These berries prove especially useful when you're working with Rose to complete her syringe customization requests as part of the Flavors of Mayhem questline. You need Firecracker Berries for the Karma Syringe Barrel, which increases a target's Damage, Energy, and Radiation Resistance for 30 seconds. It's an astounding little mod that can buff teammates and allies in combat.

Even if you've finished the quest, Firecracker Berries are a helpful component you'll want to keep around. The Mentats, Disease Cure, and various food items can really help in a pinch!