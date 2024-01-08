Where To Find Mama Dolce’s Food Processing in Fallout 76

Filled with unique points of interest, Appalachia is home to food processing plants, water parks, summer camps, and more nefarious locations that act as a front for foreign intelligence. And among them, you have Mama Dolce's Food Processing in Fallout 76. It's an unassuming food packaging plant stuffed end to end with conveyor belts, packing machines, and robots to keep the place running. But where is Mama Dolce's Food Processing?

Where Is Mama Dolce's Food Processing in Fallout 76?

You can find Mama Dolce's Food Processing in Fallout 76 in Morgantown, right on the city's outskirts, near the Portside Pub and Morgantown Trainyard. It's also just south of Morgantown Airport and west of Vault-Tec University. It's honestly tough to miss, as it's one of the only food processing factories still in operation, so you'll note the billowing smoke stacks overhead and the hostile robotic sentries roaming the interior and exterior of the plant.

Be wary, however, along with the sentries, and you'll also stumble upon Chinese propaganda robots that attack sight with their miniature laser beams.

What's at Mama Dolce's Food Processing?

You should visit Mama Dolce's Food Processing for numerous reasons, including two notable quests: Feed the People and I Am Become Death. Neither proves overly tricky, with the former, Feed the People, a public event, asking players to restart and maintain the various food packaging machines while fending off enemy mobs attracted to the noise. The latter, I Am Become Death, is a main quest in which you will track down the codes to launch a nuclear missile in Appalachia.

Alongside the event and quest, Mama Dolce's Food Processing also houses numerous pieces of loot, such as:

Fusion Core

Power Armor Chassis

Mama Dolce's Manager ID Card

Weapon Mods

All besides the ID Card are worth your time, though it does help you gain access to Mama Dolce's secure section. After all, you'll likely use Power Armor, which requires a Fusion Core, in the end game. You might already have the weapon mods, which are randomized, but it's always nice to take a peak in case you find one you're missing from your collection.