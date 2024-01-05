You'll stumble upon countless junk items in Fallout 76 that serve no other purpose than to break down into crafting resources, like the microscope. It's a fantastic item; it fits the world and lore, but it's useless beyond scrap. If you want to craft items, weapons, and armor modifications, find a few microscopes in Fallout 76 to scrap into parts!

Where To Find Microscopes in Fallout 76

To find microscopes in Fallout 76, keep an eye out in locations that make the most sense, like research laboratories and medical offices. A few common spawns include:

AVR Medical Center

Arktos Pharma

Ella Ames' Bunker

West Tek Research Center

Morgantown High School

Morgantown Airport

Watoga Shopping Center

Black Mountain Ordnance Works

Mount Blair Trainyard

Hornwright Estate

These points of interest offer guaranteed microscope location spawns in the game, so check them frequently if you need to break down the item into crafting resources.

Microscope Variants

As of the Wastelanders content update, which expanded the storyline of Fallout 76 and included NPCs and factions throughout Appalachia, along with a handful of items, there are multiple variants of the microscope in the game. These include:

Microscope

High-Powered Microscope

Multiscope

The first two are mere junk items that break down into helpful crafting components. However, the Multiscope is a quest-specific item for “Vital Equipment,” a daily quest from Ward at Foundation.

Should You Junk Microscopes in Fallout 76?

As a pure junk item, the microscopes in Fallout 76 serve no purpose but to break down into functional components for future crafting. A single microscope will break down into:

Crystal

Fiber Optics

Gear

Glass

These resources can then be turned around and used to craft weapon and armor modifications, C.A.M.P. items, and other helpful equipment, like firearms. You definitely want Gear, Glass, and Fiber Optics readily available, though Crystal is a bit more specialized but still practical.