Where To Find Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Moss
While exploring Pandora's vast and beautiful world, you should always be on the lookout for various resources, such as Moss. While wet and icky in real life, Moss is instrumental in this world, as it's often a key component of cooking and crafting recipes that provide significant buffs.

Here is where to find Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

Where To Get Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To get Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will want to explore as much of the early-game as possible, as the low-level zones often spawn Moss in abundance. For example, you can find Moss in:

  • Shadow Wood
  • Clouded Forest
  • Boulderlands
  • Dryer's Bowl
  • Threaded River
  • Shattered Forest

As is common in the real world, most Moss will grow near a water source, except Sky Rock Moss. For that rare resource, you'll need to turn your attention upward. As its name suggests, Sky Rock Moss commonly grows on the surfaces of the Floating Mountains above Kingflor Forest. The rarest of the variety can be found in the Shadow Wood, southwest of Kingflor Forest, in the Floating Mountains.

There are three varieties of Moss: Sky Moss, Bruise Moss, and Creeping Moss. You're most likely to stumble upon Bruise Moss, as it is the most common, but each one proves helpful in some way throughout your adventures.

What Is Moss Used for in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Sky Rock Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Once you have Moss, you can turn some in at Community Contribution Chests at the various Na'vi Hunting Camps or use the Moss to craft armor components. Moss is suitable for crafting torso pieces and often grants up to 40 health when using an Exquisite Moss.

Additionally, Moss also provides a small buff to stealth. Once you craft an armor piece with the Moss, that armor piece will grant you a percentage increase to your stealth capabilities, allowing you to take down RDA with ease!

 

