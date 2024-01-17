Appalachia is home to all manner of terrible beasts that became even worse after the bombs fell and radiation swept over the land. One such horror is the Radtoad, a gigantic irradiated toad that is immediately hostile to players in the area. Here is where to find Radtoads in Fallout 76!

How To Find Radtoad Locations in Fallout 76

There are a handful of Radtoad locations in Fallout 76, and by handful, we mean a minimal amount, as they're somewhat of a rare enemy only found in this entry in the franchise. You can find the Radtoad in and around:

Landview Lighthouse – The Path to Enlightenment: Event

Beckwith Farm

Grafton

The Giant Teapot

Fasnacht Day: Event

The Sludge Hole

If you desperately require a Radtoad for any reason, the best spawn is definitely the outskirts of Grafton. If you fast-travel to the small town in the north, just south of the waterpark, you can find one or two Radtoad roaming the shore of the irradiated river, skirting the city by your spawn point on the bridge. Just hop off the bridge, preferably on the residential side of the river, and start wandering the shore. Radtoads are extremely hostile and will actively seek you out to attack if they're in the immediate area. Just give it a moment!

Furthermore, the Radtoad is one of the creatures you can tame using the Animal Friend perk, though you will need Rank 2. Once you win the creature, you can bring it back to your C.A.M.P. to hang out!

Radtoad Variants

Like many of the enemies found in Fallout 76, there are a handful of Radtoad variants, including:

Radtoad

Parasitic Radtoad

Albino Radtoad

Glowing Radtoad

Hideos Radtown

Deadly Radtoad

Fetid Radtoad

Vile Radtoad

Poisonous Radtoad

Scorched Radtoad

Prime Radtoad

As usual, the Prime version of this beast is the toughest and rarest to find. It's only available during the Primal Cuts seasonal event, so don't waste time looking around the map for one!