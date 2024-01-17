Where To Find Radtoads in Fallout 76
Appalachia is home to all manner of terrible beasts that became even worse after the bombs fell and radiation swept over the land. One such horror is the Radtoad, a gigantic irradiated toad that is immediately hostile to players in the area. Here is where to find Radtoads in Fallout 76!
How To Find Radtoad Locations in Fallout 76
There are a handful of Radtoad locations in Fallout 76, and by handful, we mean a minimal amount, as they're somewhat of a rare enemy only found in this entry in the franchise. You can find the Radtoad in and around:
- Landview Lighthouse – The Path to Enlightenment: Event
- Beckwith Farm
- Grafton
- The Giant Teapot
- Fasnacht Day: Event
- The Sludge Hole
If you desperately require a Radtoad for any reason, the best spawn is definitely the outskirts of Grafton. If you fast-travel to the small town in the north, just south of the waterpark, you can find one or two Radtoad roaming the shore of the irradiated river, skirting the city by your spawn point on the bridge. Just hop off the bridge, preferably on the residential side of the river, and start wandering the shore. Radtoads are extremely hostile and will actively seek you out to attack if they're in the immediate area. Just give it a moment!
Furthermore, the Radtoad is one of the creatures you can tame using the Animal Friend perk, though you will need Rank 2. Once you win the creature, you can bring it back to your C.A.M.P. to hang out!
Radtoad Variants
Like many of the enemies found in Fallout 76, there are a handful of Radtoad variants, including:
- Radtoad
- Parasitic Radtoad
- Albino Radtoad
- Glowing Radtoad
- Hideos Radtown
- Deadly Radtoad
- Fetid Radtoad
- Vile Radtoad
- Poisonous Radtoad
- Scorched Radtoad
- Prime Radtoad
As usual, the Prime version of this beast is the toughest and rarest to find. It's only available during the Primal Cuts seasonal event, so don't waste time looking around the map for one!