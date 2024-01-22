Where To Find Razorgrain in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Razorgrain Farm
As an online game with some survival elements that aren't too harsh, you will occasionally require food and water to survive in Appalachia. One food staple most folks tend to grow in and around their C.A.M.P.s is Razorgrain, a wheat-like grain cultivated for cooking and brewing purposes. Here is where to find Razorgrain in Fallout 76!

How To Find Razorgrain in Fallout 76

You can find Razorgrain in Fallout 76 all across the world, but most especially in and around the following points of interest:

  • Billings Homestead (Public Workshop)
  • Sunday Brothers' Cabin
  • Anchor Farm
  • Cobbleton Farm

If you want a lot of Razorgrain in a short period, nothing beats the farm beside Billings Homestead just to the north. It's covered in approximately 50 Wild Razorgrain, which you can harvest and plant in your C.A.M.P. That said, watch out during everyday adventures across Appalachia, too. You can spot Razorgrain growing in the wilderness, on the side of a road, or in an empty lot just outside of many of the settlements and towns in the game. It looks like a yellow-brown weed.

What Is Razorgrain Used for in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 Razorgrain at CAMP
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

As a basic food resource, Razorgrain is typically only useful when used to cook. If you consume raw Razorgrain, it can lead to radiation and increase your risk of catching a disease while satisfying a tiny amount of hunger. But when cooked, it becomes more nutritional and offers other benefits. For instance, you require Razorgrain to cook:

  • Grain Mash
  • Mud Cookie
  • Pepperoni Roll
  • Razorgrain Flour
  • Razorgrain Soup
  • Blackberry Honey Crisp
  • Fermentable Blackwater Brew
  • Forage Porridge
  • Fried Radtoad Legs
  • Fermentable Nukashine
  • Fermentable Oak Holler Lager
  • Fermentable Old Possum
  • Fermentable Vodka
  • Fermentable Whiskey
  • Fertilizer Producer

That's only a small list of the many cooking recipes that require Razorgrain as an active ingredient. 

Furthermore, when hit with a nuke inside a blast zone, Razorgrain evolves into Gigagrain, producing Raw Violet Flux. You need the latter for late-game crafting recipes!

