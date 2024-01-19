Appalachia is home to unique theme parks and attractions designed to satisfy the populace in the wake of an impending nuclear apocalypse. Unfortunately, all the fun times couldn't stop the end of the world as we know it, so resorts like Sunnytop Ski Lanes lay dormant and in disrepair. Here is how and where to find Sunnytop Ski Lanes in Fallout 76!

How To Find Sunnytop Ski Lanes in Fallout 76

Sunnytop Ski Lanes in Fallout 76 is the northernmost resort in the Savage Divide region and was considered the most popular among the locals. It features ski lessons, functional ski lifts, and four lanes to run through. But these days, it's home to bumbling Super Mutants and irradiated bugs, nothing you want to encounter on vacation.

But if you're deadset on tracking down the old resort, you can find Sunnytop Ski Lanes in the northeast corner of the map, just northwest of Hopewell Cave and southeast of Palace of the Winding Path, and it's directly north if you follow the train tracks up from Fort Atlas. But be wary of taking this route, as you will run into a sizable Blood Eagle camp.

While exploring, you'll note the remnants of a Raider band, The Diehards, that called Sunnytop home. They would prey upon scavengers in the area, taking what they wanted by force before they met an untimely demise of their own.

What You'll Find at Sunnytop Ski Lanes in Fallout 76

While exploring Sunnytop Ski Lanes, you'll find this point of interest in northern Appalachia is somewhat two-fold. It's full of excellent loot but also a lot of creatures, including:

Ants

Bloodbugs

Mole Rats

Scorched

Ticks

Super mutants

Wolves

While not overly dangerous on their own, most of these mobs like to use hit-and-run tactics and gang up on players, so you may find yourself quickly overwhelmed by an opposing force. I recommend bringing a few explosives, like Hand Grenades or the ever-popular Auto Grenade Launcher.

As for loot, you'll find plenty. Sunnytop Ski Lanes features a few notable pieces to scoop up, such as:

Raider Power Armor

Stealth Boy

Weapon Plans

Weapon Modifications

Weapon/Armor/Power Armor Mod Plan

Magazines

These pieces are all relatively high-end; you'll undoubtedly want to collect them all to round out your armaments.