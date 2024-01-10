Where To Find Teddy Bears in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Teddy Bears
The world of Fallout is filled with all sorts of zany items, from capping monkeys that terrify us to adorable Teddy Bears. These items have become iconic, a franchise staple, and collector's items for many players. Here is where to find Teddy Bears in Fallout 76!

How To Get Teddy Bears in Fallout 76

As a random loot object, you can find Teddy Bears in Fallout 76 scattered throughout the game world, especially inside residential homes and anywhere a child may have spent time, like the Tyler County Fairgrounds. But if you want surefire locations where these iconic bears spawn, look no further than:

  • Camden Park
  • Knife Edge
  • Clancy Manor
  • Dolly Sods Wilderness
  • Tyler County Fairgrounds
  • Glassed Cavern
  • Watoga Civic Center
  • The Whitespring Resort

Camden Park is likely your best option, as is Knife Edge, where you can find several Teddy Bears to collect. The latter features 11 that spawn in and around the upper area, to the east-northeast, with a single enemy spawn nearby as a “guard.”

Teddy Bear Variants

If you're the type of player who enjoys collecting random objects to display in your C.A.M.P., besides the various Garden Gnomes in the game, Teddy Bears prove the most enticing. There are numerous variants to collect in a lot of fun colors, including:

  • Bubblegum Bear
  • Bumblebear
  • Comrade Chubs
  • Dirty Old Teddy Bear
  • Imported Chinese Panda
  • Lil' Ginger Snuggles
  • Pristine Teddy Bear
  • Quantum Bear
  • Radbear
  • Stuffed Grizzly
  • Stuffed Polar Bear
  • Teddy Fear

Each variant features a unique color scheme and occasionally different markings, like the red eyes on the Teddy Fear Bear. Otherwise, however, they all break down into Cloth and Leather the same.

What Are Teddy Bears for in Fallout 76?

Teddy Bears serve one of two purposes in Fallout 76; you can either break them down for resources, as they're technically junk items, or collect and display them all in your C.A.M.P. Otherwise, the Teddy Bears in Fallout 76 have no other purpose. They aren't quest items; they don't offer buffs, and you can't use them to craft anything unique.

It's just a fun item to boost the world's lore and item count, so have fun finding each one!

