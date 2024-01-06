Where To Find the Billings Homestead in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Billings Homestead
Alongside countless unique points of interest that offer loot to gather and lore to discover, Appalachia is home to a few public workshops that act as resource-gathering points and battlegrounds against both ghouls and other players. If you have the resources to take a workshop, you can reap significant rewards in the form of ore. One out-of-the-way public workshop is the Billings Homestead in Fallout 76, and here's where you can find it!

How To Get to the Billings Homestead in Fallout 76

To find the Billings Homestead in Fallout 76, look toward the west. It's located north of the Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant and south of Silva Homestead, along the road beside the river. The point of interest is mostly an empty field, with a few outlying farm structures in dire need of repair. However, you're not here for the worn-down barn. You want the resources lying just below the surface.

At Billings Homestead, if you can construct ore excavators, you'll find plenty of resources and, with the nearby Poseidon Power Box, so long as the Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06 is live, you should have more than enough energy necessary to run any excavators and workbenches you require.

As a public workshop, Billings Homestead is subject to the following quests:

  • Claim Workshop
  • Defend Workshop
  • Retake Workshop

It also comes with the stock 1000 Workshop Budget, which is more than enough to construct your excavators, and a few defense items, like turrets. 

What You'll Find at the Billings Homestead

Alongside the resources commonly found at public workshops, Billings Homestead is home to plenty of razorgrain and wild tato blossoms in the fields. On the enemy front, expect to encounter feral ghouls and mongrels, neither of which should prove challenging, no matter your level.

If you run into trouble, there's an Armor Workbench and Power Armor Station to fix your equipment.

Just down the road, if you don't mind a little trek, you'll find Silva Homestead. You can find abandoned Power Armor at the Power Armor Station and other miscellaneous junk loot and ammunition.

