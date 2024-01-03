Where To Find the Donation Box in Fallout 76

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Fallout 76 Vault Tec Welcome Sign
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

If you've ever heard anyone telling you that now is the perfect time to play Fallout 76, they're not lying. After countless updates and what amount to full-blown expansions since release, the open-world adventure is more inviting and enticing than ever. The most recent update to the game includes a slew of new content, including a few headstart mechanics that allow you to skip to level 20 with a competent build and a donation box that will enable players to help one another. Here's where to find the donation box in Fallout 76!

Where Is the Donation Box in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 Donation Box
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

You can find the donation box in Fallout 76 directly down the first stairs outside Vault 76. The box, a small red-and-white affair, is an expansive lootable container that other players may drop items into or, ideally, new players can take from to gain an advantageous start over the wasteland.

But there's a problem, as anyone can take from the box. It's not uncommon for a high-level player, let's say in the 2-300s, to take ammunition from the box.

It begs the question of who can benefit from the donation box. In reality, anyone. However, Its location outside the starting vault indicates it's for new players, right? What about your second or third character?

How To Use the Donation Box in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Donation Box Contents
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

As I previously mentioned, anyone can use the donation box in Fallout 76. It's available from the get-go, and fast-travel to Vault 76 is entirely free, no matter your character level. As such, even a high-level player can swoop in and clear the box out, then turn around and sell its contents at their C.A.M.P. store for a tidy profit.

Donate valuable items for new players if you want to use the donation box as intended. For example, I recently deposited a few handfuls of ammunition for low-level weapons, including 10mm and 5.56 rounds, some aid items, like Stimpaks and Radaway, and a few plans I have no use for these days, along with crafting items such as circuitry for C.A.M.P. building. While trivial to a player of my level or above, these items prove helpful and welcoming to newcomers.

You've likely heard the stories of veteran players bequeathing new players with copious gifts once they leave Vault 76. This is a more streamlined opportunity for such generosity.

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.