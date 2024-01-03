If you've ever heard anyone telling you that now is the perfect time to play Fallout 76, they're not lying. After countless updates and what amount to full-blown expansions since release, the open-world adventure is more inviting and enticing than ever. The most recent update to the game includes a slew of new content, including a few headstart mechanics that allow you to skip to level 20 with a competent build and a donation box that will enable players to help one another. Here's where to find the donation box in Fallout 76!

Where Is the Donation Box in Fallout 76?

You can find the donation box in Fallout 76 directly down the first stairs outside Vault 76. The box, a small red-and-white affair, is an expansive lootable container that other players may drop items into or, ideally, new players can take from to gain an advantageous start over the wasteland.

But there's a problem, as anyone can take from the box. It's not uncommon for a high-level player, let's say in the 2-300s, to take ammunition from the box.

It begs the question of who can benefit from the donation box. In reality, anyone. However, Its location outside the starting vault indicates it's for new players, right? What about your second or third character?

How To Use the Donation Box in Fallout 76

As I previously mentioned, anyone can use the donation box in Fallout 76. It's available from the get-go, and fast-travel to Vault 76 is entirely free, no matter your character level. As such, even a high-level player can swoop in and clear the box out, then turn around and sell its contents at their C.A.M.P. store for a tidy profit.

Donate valuable items for new players if you want to use the donation box as intended. For example, I recently deposited a few handfuls of ammunition for low-level weapons, including 10mm and 5.56 rounds, some aid items, like Stimpaks and Radaway, and a few plans I have no use for these days, along with crafting items such as circuitry for C.A.M.P. building. While trivial to a player of my level or above, these items prove helpful and welcoming to newcomers.

You've likely heard the stories of veteran players bequeathing new players with copious gifts once they leave Vault 76. This is a more streamlined opportunity for such generosity.