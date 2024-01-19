As you approach the end-game of Fallout 76, which is where the actual post-apocalyptic multiplayer experiences open up, you'll want to think long and hard about your build and gear. Do you have a potent enough weapon to take down the Scorchbeast Queen? Can your Power Armor withstand a trek through the Ash Heap in a farming run? If not, you'll want to start improving your loadout, and there's only one place that can help. Here is where to find The Rusty Pick in Fallout 76!

How To Find the Rusty Pick in Fallout 76

Before the bombs fell, The Rusty Pick was little more than a rundown tavern frequented by the local mining corporation employees after a long shift. It was dirty and dingy, yet offered some charm and a place for a strong drink. But after the war, The Rusty Pick lay abandoned and overrun before Purveyor Murmrgh packed up her wares and moved in for good. Now, she sells legendary equipment to travelers with the Legendary Scrip to spare!

To find The Rusty Pick, you'll want to head down into the Ash Heap on the mountain's northern slope. It's located just south of Charleston and north of Belching Betty.

As you progress through the main storyline in Fallout 76, following along after the Vault 76 Overseer, you will inevitably stumble upon The Rusty Pick. You may have a small handful of Legendary Scrip by then, but you will likely want to save them for now. It's better to wait until you're in the end game and over level 50 before rolling legendary items from the Purveyor.

What You'll Find at the Rusty Pick in Fallout 76

Once you discover The Rusty Pick, you'll note it's relatively small-time. It's a single building, with a handful of interior rooms, and only three interactibles inside. There's also no notable loot besides the occasional piece of junk, but that's not the point of this location. It's a trade station, first and foremost.

Here you will find:

Purveyor Murmrgh

Legendary Exchange Machine

U-Mine-It! Vending Machine

I cannot remember the last time I genuinely used the U-Mine-It! Vending Machine, as whenever I visit The Rusty Pick, it's for Murmrgh. Like me, you will likely spend way too many Legendary Scrip for a god-tier roll!