As you explore The Forest, one of the early game regions in Fallout 76, you will inevitably stumble upon dilapidated fairgrounds. It's overrun with Scorched, the occasional wolf pack, and a few ghouls to round out the mixture. This point of interest offers unique loot, early-game farming for experience points, and even a quest or two in the area. Here is where to find the Tyler County Fairgrounds in Fallout 76!

How To Get to the Tyler County Fairgrounds in Fallout 76

You can find the Tyler County Fairgrounds in Fallout 76 to the far left side of the map, in The Forest, beside the Tyler County Dirt Track. The latter is a public workshop filled with ghouls that can be used to farm resources by placing down ore extractors once cleared of hostiles. But the fairgrounds themselves prove most interesting. The Scorch call it home, and you'll find many with shotguns, pipe weapons, and a few melee weapons to contend with.

Once you clear the Tyler County Fairgrounds, take your time exploring. There's a 100-foot-tall Ferris Wheel, a carousel, concessions, and arcade games to sift through. These include:

Funnel Fun

Farm to Food

Hole in One

Jar Toss

Rocket Whirl

Carousel

Ferris Wheel

Bandit Roundup

Nothing But Net

Throw and Bowl

Rally Rollers

In and around each of these, you will find notable loot.

What You'll Find at the Tyler County Fairgrounds

Speaking of loot, if you take your time in exploring the Tyler County Fairgrounds, you can find:

Vault-Tec Bobbleheads

Skill Magazines

Weapon Modifications

Crafting Recipe

Teddy Bears

Regarding the Teddy Bears, you can find one of each variant spawned here, so keep checking back frequently. As for the Vault-Tec Bobbleheads, on my most recent trip to the fairgrounds, I found the Explosives Bobblehead. It's completely random, though.