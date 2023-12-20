Where To Find Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Floating Mountains
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

One of the most interesting aspects of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, aside from its positively gorgeous game world, is the gathering mechanic. It's not the usual fair of tapping a button on a resource and moving on with your business. You must consider the weather, light conditions, and the movement of the plant itself to gather. And that's all well and good, but one resource proves somewhat troublesome to acquire.

Here is where to find Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

How To Get Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Vineshroom Location
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

There's only one place to get Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: below the floating mountains. And when I say below, I don't mean growing on the ground beneath them. These unique shrooms grow on the underside of the rock, meaning you must fly your Ikrat carefully underneath each mountain in search of Vineshroom. I recommend exploring underneath the floating mountains above Shadow Wood in the early game. That's where I found most of my Vineshroom.

Thankfully, unlike most other resources in the game, you don't have to partake in a mini-game to acquire Vineshroom. It's almost impossible to walk up to one and yank the shroom from its roots, so instead, while on the back of your Ikrat, fly close enough to “touch” the gatherable resource. Your Na'vi will automatically gather the Vineshroom; if conditions are correct, it will be a perfect harvest each time.

Speaking of conditions, Vineshroom produces its best quality at night.

What Is Vineshroom for in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

As a Na'vi, you will spend much of your time stealthily moving through the brush of Pandora in search of hunting targets or while taking down RDA Outposts. As such, your stealth abilities matter, so boons from cooking prove ever-useful. Mushrooms in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora provide just such a buff. The Vineshroom will give you the Ambush effect in cooking recipes, which offers additional stealth damage once consumed.

Furthermore, you require one Vineshroom for the Sunshade Silks Na'Vi Camp as part of their Community Contributions. You'll want to hang onto at least one since they're a pain to acquire.

Brandon Morgan
+ posts
Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.