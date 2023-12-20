One of the most interesting aspects of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, aside from its positively gorgeous game world, is the gathering mechanic. It's not the usual fair of tapping a button on a resource and moving on with your business. You must consider the weather, light conditions, and the movement of the plant itself to gather. And that's all well and good, but one resource proves somewhat troublesome to acquire.

Here is where to find Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

How To Get Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There's only one place to get Vineshroom in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: below the floating mountains. And when I say below, I don't mean growing on the ground beneath them. These unique shrooms grow on the underside of the rock, meaning you must fly your Ikrat carefully underneath each mountain in search of Vineshroom. I recommend exploring underneath the floating mountains above Shadow Wood in the early game. That's where I found most of my Vineshroom.

Thankfully, unlike most other resources in the game, you don't have to partake in a mini-game to acquire Vineshroom. It's almost impossible to walk up to one and yank the shroom from its roots, so instead, while on the back of your Ikrat, fly close enough to “touch” the gatherable resource. Your Na'vi will automatically gather the Vineshroom; if conditions are correct, it will be a perfect harvest each time.

Speaking of conditions, Vineshroom produces its best quality at night.

What Is Vineshroom for in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

As a Na'vi, you will spend much of your time stealthily moving through the brush of Pandora in search of hunting targets or while taking down RDA Outposts. As such, your stealth abilities matter, so boons from cooking prove ever-useful. Mushrooms in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora provide just such a buff. The Vineshroom will give you the Ambush effect in cooking recipes, which offers additional stealth damage once consumed.

Furthermore, you require one Vineshroom for the Sunshade Silks Na'Vi Camp as part of their Community Contributions. You'll want to hang onto at least one since they're a pain to acquire.