Where To Get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Palworld Mammorest Alpha Pal
With so many unique resources to track down and utilize, Palworld is a survival-crafting dream come true for anyone who enjoys progression and long-term gameplay. One such resource is Ancient Civilization Parts. It's an item found via very specific means and designed to help you craft old-world technology, allowing for greater movement and bolstering your Pal collection. Here is where to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld!

How To Get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

To get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld, you must track down and battle the various Alpha Pals roaming the game world. You can think of these like world bosses in your standard role-playing game. The first one you will likely meet is Mammorest. He's the King of the Forest, and you're far too under-leveled to take him down initially. But as you progress, you'll discover others. For instance, Chillet is around level 11, so you can take him on around level 9 or 10.

As you defeat these Alpha Pals, they'll drop Ancient Civilization Parts. I earned three for taking down Chillet. But some players will tell you that you must knock the Pal out to gain their rewards. I'll say right now that when I fought and captured Chillet, I still earned three Ancient Civilization Parts for winning the battle.

What Are Ancient Civilization Parts for in Palworld?

Palworld Egg Incubator Item
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Ancient Civilization Parts are a rare resource necessary to craft high-end items, like the Egg Incubator or Grappling Gun. These and all others within the Ancient Technology Tree offer unique ways to interact with the world and your Pals. 

For example, the Egg Incubator allows you to grow and hatch the various eggs you find scattered about the world. These occasionally hatch into rare Pals, but sometimes you'll wind up with just a mid-level Pengullet instead of something more desirable. Either way, it's a new Pal to join your workforce!

