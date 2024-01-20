Along with the standard Technology Tree in Palworld, you also have a sidebar with additional unlocks called Ancient Technology. These offer unique items and tools that help you interact with the world more efficiently and advance, such as breeding Pals or feeding them while on the go and in battle. Here is where to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld!

How To Get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

To acquire Ancient Technology Points in Palworld, you must tackle the various bosses in the game. As part of the tutorial and early-game stage, the first is defeating the boss at Rayne Syndicate Tower. She's tough, with a Pal that boasts over 30,000 Health Points, which makes for an intense and drawn-out battle in which you'll dodge about the arena away from electrical attacks and explosions.

Along with the Dungeon Bosses, you'll also have to tackle World Bosses. You'll note a massive mammoth-like Pal wandering the woods in the first zone. This beast, Mammorest, King of the Forest, is a behemoth grass-type Pal capable of dealing extraordinary damage to anyone beneath his level. Speaking of level, he's around 32 when you first stumble upon him, and that's far outside your wheelhouse at this stage. It's best to level up and learn the combat mechanics before attempting a World Boss, though the rewards are worthwhile.

What Do Ancient Technology Points Unlock?

The Ancient Technology Tree is quite a bit smaller than the standard Technology Tree, though just as helpful. It includes:

Egg Incubator

Small Feed Bag

Grappling Gun

Pal Essence Condenser

Mega Grappling Gun

Average Feed Bag

Hip Lantern

Large Feed Bag

Single-Shot Sphere Launcher

Giga Grappling Gun

Huge Feed Bag

Scatter Sphere Launcher

Lily's Spear

Decal Gun Set

Giant Feed Bag

Hyper Grappling Gun

Homing Sphere Launcher

As you can see, many of these Ancient Technologies are simply upgrades of each other, especially the Grappling Gun, Feed Bag, and Sphere Launcher. But still, they're all instrumental, and you'll want to focus your efforts on unlocking them all in due time!