Where To Get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Author: Brandon Morgan Video Games
Palworld Rayne Boss
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Along with the standard Technology Tree in Palworld, you also have a sidebar with additional unlocks called Ancient Technology. These offer unique items and tools that help you interact with the world more efficiently and advance, such as breeding Pals or feeding them while on the go and in battle. Here is where to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld!

How To Get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

To acquire Ancient Technology Points in Palworld, you must tackle the various bosses in the game. As part of the tutorial and early-game stage, the first is defeating the boss at Rayne Syndicate Tower. She's tough, with a Pal that boasts over 30,000 Health Points, which makes for an intense and drawn-out battle in which you'll dodge about the arena away from electrical attacks and explosions.

Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

Along with the Dungeon Bosses, you'll also have to tackle World Bosses. You'll note a massive mammoth-like Pal wandering the woods in the first zone. This beast, Mammorest, King of the Forest, is a behemoth grass-type Pal capable of dealing extraordinary damage to anyone beneath his level. Speaking of level, he's around 32 when you first stumble upon him, and that's far outside your wheelhouse at this stage. It's best to level up and learn the combat mechanics before attempting a World Boss, though the rewards are worthwhile.

What Do Ancient Technology Points Unlock?

Palworld Ancient Technology
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

The Ancient Technology Tree is quite a bit smaller than the standard Technology Tree, though just as helpful. It includes:

  • Egg Incubator
  • Small Feed Bag
  • Grappling Gun
  • Pal Essence Condenser
  • Mega Grappling Gun
  • Average Feed Bag
  • Hip Lantern
  • Large Feed Bag
  • Single-Shot Sphere Launcher
  • Giga Grappling Gun
  • Huge Feed Bag
  • Scatter Sphere Launcher
  • Lily's Spear
  • Decal Gun Set
  • Giant Feed Bag
  • Hyper Grappling Gun
  • Homing Sphere Launcher

As you can see, many of these Ancient Technologies are simply upgrades of each other, especially the Grappling Gun, Feed Bag, and Sphere Launcher. But still, they're all instrumental, and you'll want to focus your efforts on unlocking them all in due time!

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.