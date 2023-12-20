Alongside many healing aid items, Bethesda Game Studios went wild designing unique food options that fit into the lore and universe of its latest deep-space adventure, Starfield. One such helpful item is simply called “Chunks.” Maybe not the most appetizing name, but this cube of processed meat provides minor sustenance in a pinch.

Want to stock up on Chunk before setting out to explore Porrima's inhabited moon, Porrima IV-c? Then here is where to get Chunks in Starfield!

How To Get Chunks in Starfield

The best way to get Chunks in Starfield is also the most costly. They're available from various vendors and brand-specific shops in most major settlements. However, if you don't wish to spend credits, you can hope to loot Chunks from containers and fallen foes.

Finding the Special Sauce

here is a quest to track down Chunks Special Sauce. The “Special Sauce” side quest starts when you speak with Luthor Atlanta in New Homestead's Chunks Shop. As he explains, being a small settlement, New Homestead can't keep the unique sauce in stock. There are a few required dialogue options you'll need to make, so when prompted, select:

“Running out of Chunks special sauce sounds like a problem”

“If you need someone to go get it, I could do that for you”

Luthor requests that you visit specific shops across the Settled Systems to speak with their managers in hopes of finding someone who will provide a case of Chunks Special Sauce. Once you get what Luthor was looking for, return to him for your reward.

For completing this side quest, you will receive at least 1800 Credits, a minimum of 75 XP, and a few random Chunks! Keep in mind that the rewards vary based on your Player Level.

Types of Chunks

Throughout your journey across the Settled Systems, you will find all manner of strange goodies to consume, including the following types of Chunks:

Chunks Apple

Chunks Beef

Chunks Cake

Chunks Cheesesteak

Chunks Chick

Chunks Choco

Chunks Egg

Chhunks Pie

Chunks Potato

What would a hearty space-aged meal be without something to drink? You can wash these flavorful Chunks down with beverages like the Cabernet Chunkignon, Chunks Cola, and Chunks Wine.

Where To Buy Chunks

You can buy Chunks from a variety of vendors in the game, with the most common being:

Chunks, Residential District, New Atlantis

Chunks, Ebbside, Neon

Chunks, Akila City

Chunks, New Homestead

Chunks, Paradiso

Occasionally, you'll find other vendors selling Chunks products, usually a general store, and spots like UC Distribution in New Atlantis. Additionally, Paradiso is the only place to spend your credits if you want high-end Chunks. The vacation resort hosts Gourmet Chunks, and items typically cost a bit more but are of the same quality and variety. They do sell alcohol, though.

What Do Chunks Do in Starfield?

While not especially useful, Chunks food products provide a minor health boost. Each one will heal a nominal amount of health, making them virtually useless unless you're in a bind and need them as a last resort. Beverages, on the other hand, can affect stats like your character's Persuasion and oxygen recovery.