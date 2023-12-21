While exploring the world of Pandora as a Na'vi, you will delve into all manner of unique mechanics and mini-games, like the gathering and crafting mechanics, that help you progress deeper into the story. To successfully cook and enjoy numerous boons, like the ability to withstand fire damage, you must find the appropriate resources. In this case, certain types of nectar.

Here is where to get Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora!

How To Get Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To get Swamp Hive Nectar in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you must travel to the Swamp Lowlands in Silk Woods within the Kinglor Forest. It's an early-game zone with low-level enemies—both beasts and RDA—so you shouldn't have much trouble dealing with any combat in the area. Once you're there, take a walk around the various swamps. You're looking for large vines and fallen trees snaking out of the water. Beneath these roots, watch for the orange-yellow pods on the underside of the tree. This is Swamp Hive Nectar.

To gather Swamp Hive Nectar, you'll want to pull up during the gathering mini-game and, ideally, pick during the day. In doing so, you'll acquire a pristine sample for crafting and cooking.

What Is Swamp Hive Nectar Used for in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Once you have some Swamp Hive Nectar, or really any nectar in the game, bring it to a cooking station. You can find a cooking station outside the Resistance HQ's main entrance or use the kiln at any Na'vi Hunting Camp. Once there, select your ingredients, including the Swamp Hive Nectar, and cook up a tasty dish. The nectar provides Firewalk, a unique buff granting +35% resistance to fire.

Furthermore, a few story and side quests in the game require Swamp Hive Nectar. As such, don't cook your entire supply. You'll want a few to hand over for Clan Contributions, too.