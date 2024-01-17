Where To Get the Hellstorm Missile Launcher in Fallout 76

When it comes to heavy weapons in Appalachia, most people opt for the usual fare, such as miniguns and, my personal favorite, the .50 Cal Machine Gun. But there's something that offers a bit more boom, and it's somewhat rare. Here's how and where to get the Hellstorm Missile Launcher in Fallout 76!

How To Get the Hellstorm Missile Launcher in Fallout 76

To get the Hellstorm Missile Launcher in Fallout 76, you must unlock the crafting plan by completing Daily Ops. Once you've unlocked the plan, the Hellstorm Missile Launcher will drop as a legendary weapon roll as part of:

  • Purveyor
  • Daily Ops
  • Public Events

Furthermore, you will receive one Hellstorm Missile Launcher as part of the main storyline, a quest called Disarming Discovery, for the Brotherhood of Steel. They ask you to investigate The Retreat, a local commune dealing with a gang of Blood Eagles led by Dagger.

How to Craft the Hellstorm Missile Launcher

Once you do have the plans unlocked, you can craft a Hellstorm Missile Launcher in Fallout 76 by visiting a Weapons Workbench and using the following resources:

  • x9 Adhesive
  • x12 Aluminum
  • x14 Gear
  • x10 Leather
  • x22 Screw
  • x20 Spring
  • x41 Steel

As you can see, it boasts heavy crafting requirements. Alongside the Weapons Workbench and Plan: Hellstorm Missile Launcher, you also require Gunsmith 5.

Unfortunately, if you wish to modify the Hellstorm Missile Launcher, you must purchase weapon modification plans from Regs. These cost 200 Gold Bullion apiece.

Hellstorm Missile Launcher Stats and Details

Fallout 76 Hellstorm Missile Launcher Stats
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

In any case, once you have the plans and necessary resources to craft a heavy weapon of your very own, you'll likely want to know the details. The stats of the weapon itself, right?

  • Type: Ranged
  • Class: Explosive Heavy Gun
  • Level: 40 / 45 / 50
  • Damage: 110 / 115 / 120
  • Area Damage: 70/ 75 /80
  • Ammo: Missile
  • Magazine: 4
  • Fire Rate: 14
  • Range: 204
  • Accuracy: 70
  • AP Cost: 45
  • Weight: 13.0

Regarding the perks that affect the efficiency and damage output of the Hellstorm Missile Launcher, focus on the following for your build:

  • Heavy Gunner
  • Demolition Expert
  • Bloody Mess
  • Follow Through
  • Far-Flung Fireworks
  • Stabilized
  • Bear Arms
  • Ordnance Express
  • Gunsmith
  • Grenadier
  • Lock and Load
  • One Gun Army

These perks will turn you into a walking tank with a shoulder-mounted cannon capable of toppling even Deathclaws!

 

