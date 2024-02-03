Where To Get Wax in Enshrouded

Video Games
Enshrouded Beehive
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

It's slick and gets everywhere, but sometimes you need some wax to do the job. Wax is also one of the many crafting components in Enshrouded that prove helpful, especially in the early game and in and around the game's first biome. Thankfully, with some searching through the woods, you too can find Wax. Here is where to get Wax in Enshrouded!

How To Get Wax in Enshrouded

To get Wax in Enshrouded, step outside the comfort and safety of your base and wander into the woods. The starting zone, where the game asks you to plop down your first base, is home to a few trees within a short distance that house beehives. Don't worry about the bees within; they won't attack. As I did above, you can walk straight up to the beehive and interact with the hive to gather Wax. Like all other resources in the game, interacting with the hive will drop its resources on the ground, so be wary. You'll want to stop and scoop up any components before wandering off to find the next beehive. I can't tell you the number of items I've left behind because I wrongfully assumed the game would automatically pick up items. It doesn't!

You can nab a ton of Wax by walking through the woods in this area, in the hills above the Shroud. If you require more, return your Wax to base, store it somewhere, and then quit out of your game world. Once you reload, the beehives should respawn. So long as you don't mind quitting and reloading the save, you can theoretically gather an infinite supply of Wax.

What Is Wax Used for in Enshrouded?

Enshrouded Wax
Image Credit: Brandon Morgan, Wealth of Geeks.

You will need Wax to craft a variety of items in the game, with most being decoration or lighting objects, such as:

  • Candle
  • Wax Torch
  • Flame Level 3

You'll note that one of these items is not like the others. The Flame Level 3 is a crucial component if you wish to upgrade the size of your base. As you progress through the various Flame Levels, you'll expand the allowable area of your haven.

Brandon Morgan

Author: Brandon Morgan

Title: Guide Writer

Bio:

Bio:

Video game guide writer, copywriter, SEO, author, digital marketing specialist

  • Expertise: Gaming, game guides, role-playing games, horror, strategy, creative writing
  • Education: High School Diploma
  • Professional writer since 2012
  • Credits include Prima Games, DualShockers, OnlySP, MP1st, The Nerd Stash, GameSkinny, and more
  • Worked in digital marketing from 2016-2023

Experience: Brandon Morgan began writing in 2012, immediately jumping into video games. He started with small sites, like Press X to Respawn and 6aming, before diving into OnlySP, which helped jumpstart his game journalism career. He went on to write for GameSkinny, The Nerd Stash, DualShockers, Prima Games, and Wealth of Geeks. But not before a short stint in digital marketing, starting in 2016, where he learned all about the ins and outs of search engine optimization and copywriting. These techniques helped him perfect his game journalism work, which he returned to in 2023 with a specialization in video game guides. Since then, Brandon has covered the launches of Diablo 4, Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain, Starfield, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and countless others.

Outside of game guides, Brandon is a published author, content creator, husband, father, and homeowner who values a fair work-life balance above all else. In his limited spare time, he's working through his extensive backlog of games, with titles such as The Last of Us Remastered, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Callisto Protocol.