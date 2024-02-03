It's slick and gets everywhere, but sometimes you need some wax to do the job. Wax is also one of the many crafting components in Enshrouded that prove helpful, especially in the early game and in and around the game's first biome. Thankfully, with some searching through the woods, you too can find Wax. Here is where to get Wax in Enshrouded!

How To Get Wax in Enshrouded

To get Wax in Enshrouded, step outside the comfort and safety of your base and wander into the woods. The starting zone, where the game asks you to plop down your first base, is home to a few trees within a short distance that house beehives. Don't worry about the bees within; they won't attack. As I did above, you can walk straight up to the beehive and interact with the hive to gather Wax. Like all other resources in the game, interacting with the hive will drop its resources on the ground, so be wary. You'll want to stop and scoop up any components before wandering off to find the next beehive. I can't tell you the number of items I've left behind because I wrongfully assumed the game would automatically pick up items. It doesn't!

You can nab a ton of Wax by walking through the woods in this area, in the hills above the Shroud. If you require more, return your Wax to base, store it somewhere, and then quit out of your game world. Once you reload, the beehives should respawn. So long as you don't mind quitting and reloading the save, you can theoretically gather an infinite supply of Wax.

What Is Wax Used for in Enshrouded?

You will need Wax to craft a variety of items in the game, with most being decoration or lighting objects, such as:

Candle

Wax Torch

Flame Level 3

You'll note that one of these items is not like the others. The Flame Level 3 is a crucial component if you wish to upgrade the size of your base. As you progress through the various Flame Levels, you'll expand the allowable area of your haven.