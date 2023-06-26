Ranked: The Best Places To Retire in Every State

by
states that dont tax retirement MSN
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Preparing for retirement is just the first step. You also need to figure out where you want to settle down.

To help you with your search, we've compiled an alphabetized list of the best places to retire in each state.

This Is the Best Place To Retire in All 50 States

charleston south carolina seanpavonephoto featured
Courtesy of SeanPavonePhoto

Are you thinking about retirement and wondering what the best places in the US are to retire? We suggest two options in every single state in the United States for retirement. Find out the population in each place and what it costs to buy a home there.

Related: Joe Biden: “Our Economy Had 0% Inflation in July,” Twitter Reacts

Image Credit: SeanPavonePhoto.

Alabama

Alabama as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Auburn

Population: 63,000

Median Home Price: $245,000

Runner Up: Gulf Shores

Population: 11,000

Median Home Price: $251,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock

Alaska

1. Alaska Image Credit Unsplash scaled
Image Credit: Unsplash.

Best City: Homer

Population: 6,000

Median Home Price: $280,000

Runner Up: Anchorage

Population: 300,000

Median Home Price: $337,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Arizona

Arizona as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Green Valley

Population: 32,000

Median Home Price: $175,000

Runner Up: Sun City

Population: 40,000

Median Home Price: $167,000

Related: Avoid Inflation: 15 Smart Investments You Don't Want to Miss

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Arkansas Crystal Bridges scaled e1655761500213
Courtesy Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art

Best City: Bella Vista

Population: 28,000

Median Home Price: $163,000

Runner Up: Fayetteville

Population: 85,000

Median Home Price: $207,000

Image Credit: Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art.

California

California as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Sacramento

Population: 500,000

Median Home Price: $317,000

Runner Up: Eureka

Population: 27,000

Median Home Price: $256,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Colorado

Colorado as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Colorado Springs

Population: 465,000

Median Home Price: $276,000

Runner Up: Fort Collins

Population: 165,000

Median Home Price: $379,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Connecticut

Connecticut as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Mansfield

Population: 26,000

Median Home Price: $236,000

Runner Up: Middletown

Population: 47,000

Median Home Price: $179,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Delaware

Delaware unsplash scaled e1655761476754
Image Credit: Unsplash

Best City: Newark

Population: 33,000

Median Home Price: $228,000

Runner Up: Smyrna

Population: 11,000

Median Home Price: $223,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Florida

Florida as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Jacksonville

Population: 880,000

Median Home Price: $165,00

Runner Up: The Villages

Population: 115,000

Median Home Price: $260,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Georgia

Georgia as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Athens

Population: 125,000

Median Home Price: $171,000

Runner Up: Savannah

Population: 147,000

Median Home Price: $128,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Hawaii

Hawaii as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Kaneohe

Population: 35,000

Median Home Price: $828,000

Runner Up: Honolulu

Population: 355,000

Median Home Price: $630,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Idaho

Idaho as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Lewiston

Population: 33,000

Median Home Price: $211,000

Runner Up: Boise

Population: 223,000

Median Home Price: $263,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Illinois

illinois unsplash scaled e1655761556766
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Alton

Population: 27,000

Median Home Price: $60,000

Runner Up: Naperville

Population: 147,000

Median Home Price: $392,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Indiana

Indiana unsplash scaled e1655761610809
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Bloomington

Population: 85,000

Median Home Price: $176,000

Runner Up: Columbus

Population: 47,000

Median Home Price: $147,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Iowa

Iowa msn pexels get lost mike 4066511
Image Credit: Pexels.

Best City: Iowa City

Population: 75,000

Median Home Price: $220,000

Runner Up: Ames

Population: 66,000

Median Home Price: $183,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Kansas

kansas unsplash scaled e1655761732152
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Lawrence

Population: 95,000

Median Home Price:$193,000

Runner Up: Overland Park

Population: 190,000

Median Home Price: $302,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Kentucky

Kentucky CD scaled e1655761781338
Courtesy Kentucky Derby

Best City: Lexington

Population: 318,000

Median Home Price: $177,000

Runner Up: Bowling Green

Population: 65,000

Median Home Price: $177,000

Image Credit: Kentucky Derby.

Louisiana

louisiana unsplash scaled e1655761850832
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Kenner

Population: 67,000

Median Home Price: $160,000

Runner Up: Lafayette

Population: 128,000

Median Home Price: $163,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Maine

maine unsplash scaled e1655761891197
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Portland

Population: 67,000

Median Home Price: $301,000

Runner Up: Lewiston

Population: 36,000

Median Home Price: $141,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Maryland

maryland credit rove dot me e1655762309364
Image Credit: Credit Rove dot me.

Best City: Ocean Pines

Population: 12,000

Median Home Price: $246,000

Runner Up: Annapolis

Population: 40,000

Median Home Price: $419,000

Image Credit: Credit Rove dot me.

Massachusetts

massachusetts credit SHRM
Image Credit: SHRM.

Best City: Northampton

Population: 28,000

Median Home Price: $285,000

Runner Up: Pittsfield

Population: 43,000

Median Home Price: $160,000

Image Credit: SHRM.

Michigan

Michigan unsplash scaled e1655762438198
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Grand Rapids

Population: 196,000

Median Home Price: $152,000

Runner Up: Traverse City

Population: 15,000

Median Home Price: $248,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Minnesota

minnesota MOA scaled e1655762493297
Courtesy Mall of America

Best City: Minneapolis-St. Paul

Population: 716,000

Median Home Price: $236,000

Runner Up: Rochester

Population: 114,000

Median Home Price: $216,000

Image Credit: Courtesy Mall of America.

Mississippi

biloxi mississippi
Courtesy of Terry Kelly / Shutterstock.com

Best City: Oxford

Population: 23,000

Median Home Price: $187,000

Runner Up: Brandon

Population: 24,000

Median Home Price: $184,000

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Missouri

missouri unsplash scaled e1655762584465
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Columbia

Population: 120,000

Median Home Price: $179,000

Runner Up: Jefferson City

Population: 43,000

Median Home Price: $153,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Montana

montana unsplash scaled e1655762631486
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Billings

Population: 110,000

Median Home Price: $223,000

Runner Up: Great Falls

Population: 59,000

Median Home Price: $189,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Nebraska

Nebraska unsplash scaled e1655762681728
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Lincoln

Population: 280,000

Median Home Price: $176,000

Runner Up: Omaha

Population: 445,000

Median Home Price: $167,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Nevada

nevada unsplash scaled e1655762723187
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Reno

Population: 240,000

Median Home Price: $355,000

Runner Up: Henderson

Population: 293,000

Median Home Price: $314,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

New Hampshire

new hampshire unsplash scaled e1655762819198
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Portsmouth

Population: 21,000

Median Home Price: $438,000

Runner Up: Durham

Population: 30,000

Median Home Price: $288,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

New Jersey

new jersey unsplash scaled e1655762856429
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Manchester Township

Population: 44,000

Median Home Price: $180,000

Runner Up: Voorhees

Population: 30,000

Median Home Price: $288,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

New Mexico

balloons in the sky in new mexico
Image Credit: Pexels.

Best City: Las Cruces

Population: 102,000

Median Home Price: $164,000

Runner Up: Santa Fe

Population: 84,000

Median Home Price: $349,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

New York

New York pexels manon 6376748 scaled e1655762967956
Courtesy Pexels

Best City: Ithaca

Population: 31,000

Median Home Price: $242,000

Runner Up: Rochester

Population: 210,000

Median Home Price: $73,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

North Carolina

north carolina credit Kelly vanDellen featured image 1
Courtesy of SeanPavonePhoto

Best City: Asheville

Population: 90,000

Median Home Price: $275,000

Runner Up: Boone

Population: 19,000

Median Home Price: $223,000

Image Credit: SeanPavonePhoto.

North Dakota

North dakota unsplash scaled e1655763039945
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Fargo

Population: 212,000

Median Home Price: $225,000

Runner Up: Bismark

Population: 72,000

Median Home Price: $271,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Ohio

ohio unsplash scaled e1655826220667
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Sandusky

Population: 25,000

Median Home Price: $69,000

Runner Up: Parma

Population: 80,000

Median Home Price: $118,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Oklahoma

farmland with sunset
Image Credit: Pexels.

Best City: Edmond

Population: 91,000

Median Home Price: $222,000

Runner Up: Owasso

Population: 36,000

Median Home Price: $180,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Oregon

coos bay oregon
Courtesy of themandagies.com

Best City: McMinnville

Population: 35,000

Median Home Price: $308,000

Runner Up: Redmond

Population: 30,000

Median Home Price: $286,000

Image Credit: themandagiesdotcom.

Pennsylvania

aerial view of allentown pennsylvania
Image Credit: Pexels.

Best City: Pittsburgh

Population: 304,000

Median Home Price: $145,000

Runner Up: Bethlehem

Population: 75,000

Median Home Price: $164,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Rhode Island

big white house on beach in rhode island
Image Credit: Unsplash.

Best City: Westerly

Population: 23,000

Median Home Price: $329,000

Runner Up: Providence

Population: 180,000

Median Home Price: $204,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

South Carolina

south carolina unsplash scaled e1655826815206
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Charleston

Population: 138,000

Median Home Price: $311,000

Runner Up: Bluffton

Population: 19,000

Median Home Price: $264,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

South Dakota

South Dakota as
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Sioux Falls

Population: 174,000

Median Home Price: $184,000

Runner Up: Pierre

Population: 13,000

Median Home Price: $210,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Tennessee

tennessee credit encyclopedia britannica e1655826875924
Image Credit: encyclopedia britannica

Best City: Smyrna

Population: 49,000

Median Home Price: $219,000

Runner Up: Maryville

Population: 29,000

Median Home Price: $177,000

Image Credit: encyclopedia britannica.

Texas

house in galveston texas with trees
Image Credit: Pexels.

Best City: San Marcos

Population: 61,000

Median Home Price: $208,000

Runner Up: San Antonio

Population: 1,490,000

Median Home Price: $168,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Utah

Utah AS MSN
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Salt Lake City

Population: 194,000

Median Home Price: $366,000

Runner Up: Ogden

Population: 87,000

Median Home Price: $194,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Vermont

vermont unsplash scaled e1655827103584
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Burlington

Population: 42,000

Median Home Price: $300,000

Runner Up: Brattleboro

Population: 12,000

Median Home Price: $202,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Virginia

Virginia msn pexels joseph fuller 5580132
Image Credit: Pexels.

Best City: Roanoke

Population: 100,000

Median Home Price: $148,000

Runner Up: Harrisonburg

Population: 53,000

Median Home Price: $199,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Washington

washington unsplash scaled e1655827288836
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Wenatchee

Population: 33,000

Median Home Price: $278,000

Runner Up: Vancouver

Population: 175,000

Median Home Price: $309,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

West Virginia

West Virginia MSN
Courtesy of Adobe Stock

Best City: Huntington

Population: 48,000

Median Home Price: $80,000

Runner Up: Morgantown

Population: 31,000

Median Home Price: $184,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Wisconsin

wisconsin unsplash scaled e1655827412772
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Madison

Population: 253,000

Median Home Price: $252,000

Runner Up: Eau Claire

Population: 68,000

Median Home Price: $162,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Wyoming

wyoming unsplash scaled e1655827457880
Courtesy Unsplash

Best City: Casper

Population: 60,000

Median Home Price: $201,000

Runner Up: Laramie

Population: 32,000

Median Home Price: $228,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network

family travel fairmont kea lani hotel e1655827888710
Image courtesy of Karpiak Caravan

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Thousands of Vancouver Cruisers Skip One of The World’s Greatest Places

Next

25 of the Best Lesser-Known 80s Films You Probably Forgot About