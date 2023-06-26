Ranked: The Best Places To Retire in Every State

Preparing for retirement is just the first step. You also need to figure out where you want to settle down.

To help you with your search, we've compiled an alphabetized list of the best places to retire in each state.

This Is the Best Place To Retire in All 50 States

Are you thinking about retirement and wondering what the best places in the US are to retire? We suggest two options in every single state in the United States for retirement. Find out the population in each place and what it costs to buy a home there.

Image Credit: SeanPavonePhoto.

Alabama

Best City: Auburn

Population: 63,000

Median Home Price: $245,000

Runner Up: Gulf Shores

Population: 11,000

Median Home Price: $251,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock

Alaska

Best City: Homer

Population: 6,000

Median Home Price: $280,000

Runner Up: Anchorage

Population: 300,000

Median Home Price: $337,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Arizona

Best City: Green Valley

Population: 32,000

Median Home Price: $175,000

Runner Up: Sun City

Population: 40,000

Median Home Price: $167,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Best City: Bella Vista

Population: 28,000

Median Home Price: $163,000

Runner Up: Fayetteville

Population: 85,000

Median Home Price: $207,000

Image Credit: Crystal Bridge Museum of American Art.

California

Best City: Sacramento

Population: 500,000

Median Home Price: $317,000

Runner Up: Eureka

Population: 27,000

Median Home Price: $256,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Colorado

Best City: Colorado Springs

Population: 465,000

Median Home Price: $276,000

Runner Up: Fort Collins

Population: 165,000

Median Home Price: $379,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Connecticut

Best City: Mansfield

Population: 26,000

Median Home Price: $236,000

Runner Up: Middletown

Population: 47,000

Median Home Price: $179,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Delaware

Best City: Newark

Population: 33,000

Median Home Price: $228,000

Runner Up: Smyrna

Population: 11,000

Median Home Price: $223,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Florida

Best City: Jacksonville

Population: 880,000

Median Home Price: $165,00

Runner Up: The Villages

Population: 115,000

Median Home Price: $260,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Georgia

Best City: Athens

Population: 125,000

Median Home Price: $171,000

Runner Up: Savannah

Population: 147,000

Median Home Price: $128,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Hawaii

Best City: Kaneohe

Population: 35,000

Median Home Price: $828,000

Runner Up: Honolulu

Population: 355,000

Median Home Price: $630,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Idaho

Best City: Lewiston

Population: 33,000

Median Home Price: $211,000

Runner Up: Boise

Population: 223,000

Median Home Price: $263,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Illinois

Best City: Alton

Population: 27,000

Median Home Price: $60,000

Runner Up: Naperville

Population: 147,000

Median Home Price: $392,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Indiana

Best City: Bloomington

Population: 85,000

Median Home Price: $176,000

Runner Up: Columbus

Population: 47,000

Median Home Price: $147,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Iowa

Best City: Iowa City

Population: 75,000

Median Home Price: $220,000

Runner Up: Ames

Population: 66,000

Median Home Price: $183,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Kansas

Best City: Lawrence

Population: 95,000

Median Home Price:$193,000

Runner Up: Overland Park

Population: 190,000

Median Home Price: $302,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Kentucky

Best City: Lexington

Population: 318,000

Median Home Price: $177,000

Runner Up: Bowling Green

Population: 65,000

Median Home Price: $177,000

Image Credit: Kentucky Derby.

Louisiana

Best City: Kenner

Population: 67,000

Median Home Price: $160,000

Runner Up: Lafayette

Population: 128,000

Median Home Price: $163,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Maine

Best City: Portland

Population: 67,000

Median Home Price: $301,000

Runner Up: Lewiston

Population: 36,000

Median Home Price: $141,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Maryland

Best City: Ocean Pines

Population: 12,000

Median Home Price: $246,000

Runner Up: Annapolis

Population: 40,000

Median Home Price: $419,000

Image Credit: Credit Rove dot me.

Massachusetts

Best City: Northampton

Population: 28,000

Median Home Price: $285,000

Runner Up: Pittsfield

Population: 43,000

Median Home Price: $160,000

Image Credit: SHRM.

Michigan

Best City: Grand Rapids

Population: 196,000

Median Home Price: $152,000

Runner Up: Traverse City

Population: 15,000

Median Home Price: $248,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Minnesota

Best City: Minneapolis-St. Paul

Population: 716,000

Median Home Price: $236,000

Runner Up: Rochester

Population: 114,000

Median Home Price: $216,000

Image Credit: Courtesy Mall of America.

Mississippi

Best City: Oxford

Population: 23,000

Median Home Price: $187,000

Runner Up: Brandon

Population: 24,000

Median Home Price: $184,000

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Missouri

Best City: Columbia

Population: 120,000

Median Home Price: $179,000

Runner Up: Jefferson City

Population: 43,000

Median Home Price: $153,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Montana

Best City: Billings

Population: 110,000

Median Home Price: $223,000

Runner Up: Great Falls

Population: 59,000

Median Home Price: $189,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Nebraska

Best City: Lincoln

Population: 280,000

Median Home Price: $176,000

Runner Up: Omaha

Population: 445,000

Median Home Price: $167,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Nevada

Best City: Reno

Population: 240,000

Median Home Price: $355,000

Runner Up: Henderson

Population: 293,000

Median Home Price: $314,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

New Hampshire

Best City: Portsmouth

Population: 21,000

Median Home Price: $438,000

Runner Up: Durham

Population: 30,000

Median Home Price: $288,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

New Jersey

Best City: Manchester Township

Population: 44,000

Median Home Price: $180,000

Runner Up: Voorhees

Population: 30,000

Median Home Price: $288,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

New Mexico

Best City: Las Cruces

Population: 102,000

Median Home Price: $164,000

Runner Up: Santa Fe

Population: 84,000

Median Home Price: $349,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

New York

Best City: Ithaca

Population: 31,000

Median Home Price: $242,000

Runner Up: Rochester

Population: 210,000

Median Home Price: $73,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

North Carolina

Best City: Asheville

Population: 90,000

Median Home Price: $275,000

Runner Up: Boone

Population: 19,000

Median Home Price: $223,000

Image Credit: SeanPavonePhoto.

North Dakota

Best City: Fargo

Population: 212,000

Median Home Price: $225,000

Runner Up: Bismark

Population: 72,000

Median Home Price: $271,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Ohio

Best City: Sandusky

Population: 25,000

Median Home Price: $69,000

Runner Up: Parma

Population: 80,000

Median Home Price: $118,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Oklahoma

Best City: Edmond

Population: 91,000

Median Home Price: $222,000

Runner Up: Owasso

Population: 36,000

Median Home Price: $180,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Oregon

Best City: McMinnville

Population: 35,000

Median Home Price: $308,000

Runner Up: Redmond

Population: 30,000

Median Home Price: $286,000

Image Credit: themandagiesdotcom.

Pennsylvania

Best City: Pittsburgh

Population: 304,000

Median Home Price: $145,000

Runner Up: Bethlehem

Population: 75,000

Median Home Price: $164,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Rhode Island

Best City: Westerly

Population: 23,000

Median Home Price: $329,000

Runner Up: Providence

Population: 180,000

Median Home Price: $204,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

South Carolina

Best City: Charleston

Population: 138,000

Median Home Price: $311,000

Runner Up: Bluffton

Population: 19,000

Median Home Price: $264,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

South Dakota

Best City: Sioux Falls

Population: 174,000

Median Home Price: $184,000

Runner Up: Pierre

Population: 13,000

Median Home Price: $210,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Tennessee

Best City: Smyrna

Population: 49,000

Median Home Price: $219,000

Runner Up: Maryville

Population: 29,000

Median Home Price: $177,000

Image Credit: encyclopedia britannica.

Texas

Best City: San Marcos

Population: 61,000

Median Home Price: $208,000

Runner Up: San Antonio

Population: 1,490,000

Median Home Price: $168,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Utah

Best City: Salt Lake City

Population: 194,000

Median Home Price: $366,000

Runner Up: Ogden

Population: 87,000

Median Home Price: $194,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Vermont

Best City: Burlington

Population: 42,000

Median Home Price: $300,000

Runner Up: Brattleboro

Population: 12,000

Median Home Price: $202,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Virginia

Best City: Roanoke

Population: 100,000

Median Home Price: $148,000

Runner Up: Harrisonburg

Population: 53,000

Median Home Price: $199,000

Image Credit: Pexels.

Washington

Best City: Wenatchee

Population: 33,000

Median Home Price: $278,000

Runner Up: Vancouver

Population: 175,000

Median Home Price: $309,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

West Virginia

Best City: Huntington

Population: 48,000

Median Home Price: $80,000

Runner Up: Morgantown

Population: 31,000

Median Home Price: $184,000

Image Credit: Adobe Stock.

Wisconsin

Best City: Madison

Population: 253,000

Median Home Price: $252,000

Runner Up: Eau Claire

Population: 68,000

Median Home Price: $162,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Wyoming

Best City: Casper

Population: 60,000

Median Home Price: $201,000

Runner Up: Laramie

Population: 32,000

Median Home Price: $228,000

Image Credit: Unsplash.

