We Ranked The Best Place to Retire in All 50 States

One of the most important factors to consider when getting ready to retire is where you want to settle down. To help you with your search, we've compiled an alphabetized list of the best places to retire in each state.
This Is the Best Place to Retire in All 50 States
Alabama
Best City: Auburn
Population: 63,000
Median Home Price: $245,000
Runner Up: Gulf Shores
Population: 11,000
Median Home Price: $251,000
Alaska
Best City: Homer
Population: 6,000
Median Home Price: $280,000
Runner Up: Anchorage
Population: 300,000
Median Home Price: $337,000
Arizona
Best City: Green Valley
Population: 32,000
Median Home Price: $175,000
Runner Up: Sun City
Population: 40,000
Median Home Price: $167,000
Best City: Bella Vista
Population: 28,000
Median Home Price: $163,000
Runner Up: Fayetteville
Population: 85,000
Median Home Price: $207,000
California
Best City: Sacramento
Population: 500,000
Median Home Price: $317,000
Runner Up: Eureka
Population: 27,000
Median Home Price: $256,000
Colorado
Best City: Colorado Springs
Population: 465,000
Median Home Price: $276,000
Runner Up: Fort Collins
Population: 165,000
Median Home Price: $379,000
Connecticut
Best City: Mansfield
Population: 26,000
Median Home Price: $236,000
Runner Up: Middletown
Population: 47,000
Median Home Price: $179,000
Delaware
Best City: Newark
Population: 33,000
Median Home Price: $228,000
Runner Up: Smyrna
Population: 11,000
Median Home Price: $223,000
Florida
Best City: Jacksonville
Population: 880,000
Median Home Price: $165,00
Runner Up: The Villages
Population: 115,000
Median Home Price: $260,000
Georgia
Best City: Athens
Population: 125,000
Median Home Price: $171,000
Runner Up: Savannah
Population: 147,000
Median Home Price: $128,000
Hawaii
Best City: Kaneohe
Population: 35,000
Median Home Price: $828,000
Runner Up: Honolulu
Population: 355,000
Median Home Price: $630,000
Idaho
Best City: Lewiston
Population: 33,000
Median Home Price: $211,000
Runner Up: Boise
Population: 223,000
Median Home Price: $263,000
Illinois
Best City: Alton
Population: 27,000
Median Home Price: $60,000
Runner Up: Naperville
Population: 147,000
Median Home Price: $392,000
Indiana
Best City: Bloomington
Population: 85,000
Median Home Price: $176,000
Runner Up: Columbus
Population: 47,000
Median Home Price: $147,000
Iowa
Best City: Iowa City
Population: 75,000
Median Home Price: $220,000
Runner Up: Ames
Population: 66,000
Median Home Price: $183,000
Kansas
Best City: Lawrence
Population: 95,000
Median Home Price:$193,000
Runner Up: Overland Park
Population: 190,000
Median Home Price: $302,000
Kentucky
Best City: Lexington
Population: 318,000
Median Home Price: $177,000
Runner Up: Bowling Green
Population: 65,000
Median Home Price: $177,000
Louisiana
Best City: Kenner
Population: 67,000
Median Home Price: $160,000
Runner Up: Lafayette
Population: 128,000
Median Home Price: $163,000
Maine
Best City: Portland
Population: 67,000
Median Home Price: $301,000
Runner Up: Lewiston
Population: 36,000
Median Home Price: $141,000
Maryland
Best City: Ocean Pines
Population: 12,000
Median Home Price: $246,000
Runner Up: Annapolis
Population: 40,000
Median Home Price: $419,000
Massachusetts
Best City: Northampton
Population: 28,000
Median Home Price: $285,000
Runner Up: Pittsfield
Population: 43,000
Median Home Price: $160,000
Michigan
Best City: Grand Rapids
Population: 196,000
Median Home Price: $152,000
Runner Up: Traverse City
Population: 15,000
Median Home Price: $248,000
Minnesota
Best City: Minneapolis-St. Paul
Population: 716,000
Median Home Price: $236,000
Runner Up: Rochester
Population: 114,000
Median Home Price: $216,000
Mississippi
Best City: Oxford
Population: 23,000
Median Home Price: $187,000
Runner Up: Brandon
Population: 24,000
Median Home Price: $184,000
Missouri
Best City: Columbia
Population: 120,000
Median Home Price: $179,000
Runner Up: Jefferson City
Population: 43,000
Median Home Price: $153,000
Montana
Best City: Billings
Population: 110,000
Median Home Price: $223,000
Runner Up: Great Falls
Population: 59,000
Median Home Price: $189,000
Nebraska
Best City: Lincoln
Population: 280,000
Median Home Price: $176,000
Runner Up: Omaha
Population: 445,000
Median Home Price: $167,000
Nevada
Best City: Reno
Population: 240,000
Median Home Price: $355,000
Runner Up: Henderson
Population: 293,000
Median Home Price: $314,000
New Hampshire
Best City: Portsmouth
Population: 21,000
Median Home Price: $438,000
Runner Up: Durham
Population: 30,000
Median Home Price: $288,000
New Jersey
Best City: Manchester Township
Population: 44,000
Median Home Price: $180,000
Runner Up: Voorhees
Population: 30,000
Median Home Price: $288,000
New Mexico
Best City: Las Cruces
Population: 102,000
Median Home Price: $164,000
Runner Up: Santa Fe
Population: 84,000
Median Home Price: $349,000
New York
Best City: Ithaca
Population: 31,000
Median Home Price: $242,000
Runner Up: Rochester
Population: 210,000
Median Home Price: $73,000
North Carolina
Best City: Asheville
Population: 90,000
Median Home Price: $275,000
Runner Up: Boone
Population: 19,000
Median Home Price: $223,000
North Dakota
Best City: Fargo
Population: 212,000
Median Home Price: $225,000
Runner Up: Bismark
Population: 72,000
Median Home Price: $271,000
Ohio
Best City: Sandusky
Population: 25,000
Median Home Price: $69,000
Runner Up: Parma
Population: 80,000
Median Home Price: $118,000
Oklahoma
Best City: Edmond
Population: 91,000
Median Home Price: $222,000
Runner Up: Owasso
Population: 36,000
Median Home Price: $180,000
Oregon
Best City: McMinnville
Population: 35,000
Median Home Price: $308,000
Runner Up: Redmond
Population: 30,000
Median Home Price: $286,000
Pennsylvania
Best City: Pittsburgh
Population: 304,000
Median Home Price: $145,000
Runner Up: Bethlehem
Population: 75,000
Median Home Price: $164,000
Rhode Island
Best City: Westerly
Population: 23,000
Median Home Price: $329,000
Runner Up: Providence
Population: 180,000
Median Home Price: $204,000
South Carolina
Best City: Charleston
Population: 138,000
Median Home Price: $311,000
Runner Up: Bluffton
Population: 19,000
Median Home Price: $264,000
South Dakota
Best City: Sioux Falls
Population: 174,000
Median Home Price: $184,000
Runner Up: Pierre
Population: 13,000
Median Home Price: $210,000
Tennessee
Best City: Smyrna
Population: 49,000
Median Home Price: $219,000
Runner Up: Maryville
Population: 29,000
Median Home Price: $177,000
Texas
Best City: San Marcos
Population: 61,000
Median Home Price: $208,000
Runner Up: San Antonio
Population: 1,490,000
Median Home Price: $168,000
Utah
Best City: Salt Lake City
Population: 194,000
Median Home Price: $366,000
Runner Up: Ogden
Population: 87,000
Median Home Price: $194,000
Vermont
Best City: Burlington
Population: 42,000
Median Home Price: $300,000
Runner Up: Brattleboro
Population: 12,000
Median Home Price: $202,000
Virginia
Best City: Roanoke
Population: 100,000
Median Home Price: $148,000
Runner Up: Harrisonburg
Population: 53,000
Median Home Price: $199,000
Washington
Best City: Wenatchee
Population: 33,000
Median Home Price: $278,000
Runner Up: Vancouver
Population: 175,000
Median Home Price: $309,000
West Virginia
Best City: Huntington
Population: 48,000
Median Home Price: $80,000
Runner Up: Morgantown
Population: 31,000
Median Home Price: $184,000
Wisconsin
Best City: Madison
Population: 253,000
Median Home Price: $252,000
Runner Up: Eau Claire
Population: 68,000
Median Home Price: $162,000
Wyoming
Best City: Casper
Population: 60,000
Median Home Price: $201,000
Runner Up: Laramie
Population: 32,000
Median Home Price: $228,000
