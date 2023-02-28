Where To Sell Clothes Online To Make Money Fast

As the seasons begin to change, you will probably go through your closet and find many clothes you never got around to wearing this year. Maybe you wore them once, or perhaps they still have the tags. Did you know that there are many different sites where you can sell those lightly used clothes, handbags, shoes, and accessories on?

Check out Wealth of Geeks' handy guide to the best places to sell clothes online and pick out the best selling app for you. Not every app will be right for you — some limit the brands you can sell, some require a lot of hands-on shipping and handling, and others are restrictive on the types of items you can sell.

The Best Places To Sell Clothes Online

It's important to know what your plan is. Are you trying to make money off flipping thrift store finds? Are you trying to break even? Are you just trying to make room for a new wardrobe? Let those questions be your guide as you dive into our list.

Flyp

It should be no surprise that Flyp is at the top of our list. The app is one of the most hassle-free selling apps on the market. You can quickly sell your gently used name-brand and designer clothes, shoes, and handbags through a Pro Seller. Here's how it works.

Once you download the Flyp App and set up a profile, go through your clothing and take pictures of everything you plan to sell. Post your “Lot” on the app and wait for Flyp's Pro Sellers to apply to sell your Lot. Once you get a few offers, browse the Pro Sellers and check out their commission rates and how much they think they can sell your Lot. Once selected, print off a shipping label and mail your Lot to your Pro Seller.

Your Pro Seller handles all of your items' listing, selling, and shipping while you get to sit back and relax. To learn more about how Flyp works, check out our Full Review.

Pros: Hassle-free selling, professional sellers, easy-to-use app.

Cons: Limited to name-brand and designer clothes.

Thredup

You're probably familiar with ThredUp, as it is one of the most popular resale sites out there right now. They have a vast range of women's clothing, men's clothing, children's clothing, designer brands, and accessories on their website, and your items are bound to get looked at. They offer first-time buyer discounts, free shipping over $79, and other discounts and deals that catch potential buyers' attention. As a seller, these are things you're going to like seeing.

ThredUp is also a hands-off program allowing you to sell clothes online quickly. Once you download the app and register, select the clean-out kit that's right for you. The company sends you a bag with a shipping label to send back with all of the clothes you plan to sell. You can also donate your clothes if you're not looking to make money.

The evaluation process can take a while, and sometimes the total you get back seems lower than expected. This isn't unsurprising, considering most of the clothing you would be sending to ThredUp are from past seasons and may be out of style. The upside is that you won't have to sell everything yourself; ThredUp takes professional pictures, markets your goods online, and handles everything for you.

Pros: Hands-off approach, professional photography, and a popular app.

Cons: Your payout can take a while to get to you, and sometimes it doesn't seem worth the hassle.

Poshmark

It may not be the new eBay, but eBay has solid competition where Poshmark is concerned. The app constantly expands to include beauty and skincare goods, bedding, dinnerware, and more. You can sell on Poshmark whether you're selling a $2000 designer handbag or all of those outfits you “accidentally” bought at Target and never wore.

Once you've become a legit seller on Poshmark, who has made multiple sales and received good feedback from your buyers, you can start hosting “Posh Parties” to gain further visibility and more sales. If you want to clear out your closet, this probably isn't something you'll care about. But if you eventually plan to use the app to flip other items around the house or thrift store finds, you'll love it.

If you want to use Poshmark to sell your clothes online, check out our Full Review.

Pros: You have all the control; you can host “Posh Parties,” and everyone knows Poshmark.

Cons: It can take a while to make a sale, and you must do everything yourself.

Depop

Depop is the trendier place to sell clothes online. It's sleek, modern, and meant to appeal more to a younger demographic. It's set up like a shoppable Instagram. Depop is based in the United Kingdom, but some of its most active users are in the United States and Italy.

If your closet is filled with unworn Addidas or something you might wear to a rave, then you'll find a market on Depop. Just look at Velvet Vintage's Depop shop and tell me it doesn't look like a highly curated Instagram feed. You will want to take high-quality, stylized photos to catch the eye of potential buyers.

Pros: Web and app-based, user-friendly search capabilities, international shipping, and showing off your style.

Cons: You can only post four photos; shipping can be pricey.

Vinted

If you're not based in the United States, Vinted might be your app. While the app is available in the U.S., it is mainly popular in eleven other countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Austria, and France.

You can download the app, set up and customize your profile, and start selling today. You won't be limited to selling clothes either; Vinted also allows you to sell unused cosmetics, tech accessories, and other items around your house.

The app also boasts a seller-friendly service fee of only 3-8% of each purchased item. But don't worry — listing on Vinted is free, so you only have to worry about the fee when your goods are sold.

Pros: Web and app-based service, set your prices, unlimited listings, and the freedom to communicate with potential buyers.

Cons: Payments are PayPal based, and no professional photos are allowed.

Mercari

It seems like everyone has downloaded the Mercari app recently. Whether they're trying to find the best places to sell clothes online or looking for a hard-to-find collectible, you'd be surprised to see how many people are catching onto the power of Mercari.

The app is ever-evolving and expanding. The app offers one of the lowest seller fees in the market. Seriously, it's 10% vs. Poshmark's 20%. That almost makes up for how clunky the app can be. The seller portal can often get cluttered with unnecessary notifications; navigating to active offers is challenging, and sometimes the app crashes.

If you're in New York City, Mercari and Postmates recently partnered to offer same-day delivery of goods! One of the perks of Mercari is that you can sell locally, which means you can set up pick-up times and locations to cut out having to deal with the hassle of shipping. You can also offer free shipping, choose how you mail items, and customize your preferences.

Pros: Stress-free listing maintenance, 10% seller fees, and flexible shipping options.

Cons: The app isn't user-friendly, and there are still isn't many buyers on the app.

Tradesy

If you have many designer or high-end goods in your closet, Tradesy will be the app you want to use. Unfortunately, you also have to pay higher fees for these higher-end goods. Tradesy takes 15-20% of sales, and you must pay an additional fee to cash out on your deals.

It's a site where you will want to use discretion when choosing what goods you sell. A quick look through the reviews of Tradesy online would suggest that sellers have faced issues with expensive dresses being returned after being worn by the purchaser with little mediation by Tradesy customer service. Others have complained about not getting paid for their sales for over a month. If you're afraid of being duped, maybe don't sell your $5000 Prada dress on the app.

Pros: User-friendly app and innovative pricing tool that makes selling easy.

Cons: High selling fees, delayed payout, and unresponsive customer service.

The Bottom Line

If you're going to start selling goods online, make sure you know what you're getting yourself into. If you don't have the time to set up a sleek online store or professionally photograph your products, then you'll want an app like Flyp. But if you're trying to expand your online presence and you're known for trendy Instagram posts and sponsored brand videos on YouTube, then Depop is the perfect match.

When you're selling online, read the company's protection plans and fine print. Read reviews, talk with others who have sold on the apps, and get out there and make some extra money! Some sites cover you completely, and others leave room for you to be liable.

This article originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks