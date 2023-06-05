Where to Watch All 23 Marilyn Monroe Movies Right Now

Marilyn Monroe was the golden child of Hollywood for the entirety of the 1950s, commanding the silver screen in some of the most alluring and popular films of the decade. Her life, filled with tragedy and unfortunate circumstances, never stopped her commitment to every role.

To this point, 23 Marilyn Monroe movies span the tragically brief part of her career, which was only around 12 years. So you are in the right place if you’ve ever wanted to watch all 23 Marilyn Monroe movies in order.

1. Ladies of the Chorus (1949)

Where to Watch: Fubo

Though Marilyn Monroe had some roles in the past, this breakout role wasn’t just a simple voiceover. Ladies of the Chorus saw Monroe take on the role of a daughter of a famous chorus girl who is suddenly shot into fame as the lead chorus girl and has to deal with all the pressure involved.

2. Love Happy (1949)

Where to Watch: YouTube, Amazon

Monroe takes a step back in her second major feature film appearance as a side character in this comedic heist movie about a woman who steals famous diamonds and the goofy men who hunt her down to get them back.

3. All About Eve (1950)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Marilyn Monroe plays a backseat role as Claudia in this surprisingly long film from Fox about an aspiring actress who will use whoever it takes, including fellow star Margo, to get where she wants to be in life.

4. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Marilyn Monroe finds herself as the leading lady in this lengthy and surprisingly mature crime heist film that was far more serious than others at the time. A group of men steals $1 million of diamonds, only to lose a member and start to question each other in the process.

5. The Fireball (1950)

Where to Watch: There is currently no legal way to stream this movie.

Mickey Rooney, Beverly Tyler, and Monroe star in this classic drama about a man who finds himself down in the dumps but with a chance to learn to be a roller derby skater. But he isn’t the kind-hearted man he could be, leading to turmoil.

6. As Young as You Feel (1951)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is a weird comedy with a thin premise, featuring an older man who reaches the retirement age of 65 for the Acme company. So naturally, this leads to him pretending to be someone else to fight for his right to continue working well past his 65th birthday and the antics that ensue.

7. Let’s Make It Legal (1951)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Once again, Monroe plays a background role in this brief comedic film about a married couple who suddenly gets divorced because the husband gambles far too often.

8. Love Nest (1951)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Monroe finds herself as one of the residents in the building that stars at the heart of this Fox movie. Two young New York workers find themselves the new owners of an apartment building that severely needs repairs and some strange renters.

9. Clash by Night (1952)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is about as drama-filled as it gets. The premise alone is already quite complicated, with the star, Mae, returning to her hometown after losing her husband. She eventually finds herself at the heart of affairs, a newly failed marriage, and more.

10. Don’t Bother to Knock (1952)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Considered one of the best Marilyn Monroe movies of all time, this film stars Monroe in the leading lady role as she encounters a pilot who thinks that nefarious deeds are happening between her and her possibly abusive employer.

11. Monkey Business (1952)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is an odd comedy movie—a product of its time—that features a scientist developing a de-aging formula that makes him and everyone else act much younger than they appear, leading to strange encounters.

12. We’re Not Married (1952)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is an ensemble comedic drama featuring five married couples who turn out not to be legally married after all when it is revealed that the Justice of the Peace was not even actually licensed. Each couple has to choose to stay married or not.

13. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

When it comes to iconic Marilyn Monroe movies, this is one of the most talked about. However, this is a surprisingly fun musical from the time about Monroe playing the leading lady who must prove that her love for a wealthy man is legit.

14. How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Monroe stars as one of three women who move to New York City, each planning to marry a millionaire. Ultimately, the wealthy men in the big city aren’t what they’re cracked up to be.

15. Niagara (1953)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is one of the darker and more sinister dramas, featuring Monroe as a married woman who vacations with her husband alongside another married couple. But suspicions and possible affairs lead to some dark twists.

16. River of No Return (1954)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

A trio of unlikely people, including Marilyn Monroe’s Kay, find themselves in unfortunate situations in the 19th century, leading to them traveling together for revenge.

17. There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Another classic musical from Marilyn Monroe. This time, she is the star of a fictional show where a famous acting family joins up to perform with her and all of the ridiculous drama that comes about.

18. The Seven Year Itch (1955)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Strange and a bit disturbing at times in its premise that doesn’t quite hold up too well today, this movie focuses on a New York City man whose family goes away for the summer. In the process, he starts to fall for Monroe as his new neighbor, but in some of the creepiest ways.

19. Bus Stop (1956)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

This is another odd movie with a premise that is a bit strange about two people, one of which is Monroe, falling in love but having different goals in life. The man tries forcing Monroe’s Cherie to go with him, leading to crazy circumstances.

20. The Prince and the Showgirl (1957)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Marilyn Monroe finds herself as the unlikely heroine in this comedic drama about her being a performer who suddenly has the chance to stop England from falling into disarray.

21. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

It should be noted again that not all of these movies aged that well. In this case, we have two guys on the run who pretend to be women to join an all-girls band, including the singer played by Marilyn Monroe.

22. Let’s Make Love (1960)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Yves Montand stars as a wealthy man who finds himself falling for the gorgeous actress, played by Monroe, in a play. Filled with some fun music, it is one of the last movies that Monroe featured in.

23. The Misfits (1961)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

The final full-length movie featuring Marilyn Monroe as the leading lady, torn between two men in the Wild West who have fallen in love with her. When a third man appears, the group creates a business together, and the movie shows the wild drama that comes out of this.

