Canine Nutritionist Explains Why You Should Feed Your Dog Pumpkin This Winter (And How To Do It Safely)

You might think of pumpkin as just a festive pie selection – or as a spicy seasonal additive to almost everything, including dog treats. But as it turns out, Pumpkin is a dog superfood. It sounds unusual, but some pumpkin dog treats are great for your dog.

According to WebMD, pumpkin is a powerhouse for dogs. It’s nutritious and full of antioxidants and fiber. It is my go-to for boosting digestive health and giving my dogs an immunity boost. Pumpkin is a fantastic addition to a dog's diet.

I’ve been giving my dogs cooked pumpkin for years. I use it in treat recipes, to hide supplements, and soothe digestive discomfort. Pumpkin is excellent for relieving both constipation and diarrhea in dogs, not to mention aiding in anal gland expression. It even masks the texture of the raw egg my fussy older guy hates.

However, dog owners need to know how to prepare pumpkin and how much to give.

Nutritional Benefits of Pumpkin for Your Dog

Pumpkin is an integral part of my dogs’ diet because it has essential health benefits, and, as a canine nutritionist and holistic lifestyle expert, I believe that fresh whole foods are better sources of nutrients for our dogs than synthetic, heavily processed alternatives.

Plus, one of my dogs is prone to tummy problems, so I consider pumpkin, along with homemade bone broth and a high-quality tree bark powder, doggy essentials.

Vitamins and Minerals

Pumpkin is a natural source of vitamins A, B1, B6, C, and E, among others, in a bioavailable form for dogs. It also contains lots of minerals, acting as an essential dietary source of potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, and iron.

These nutrients are crucial in maintaining your dog's immune system, vision, gut health, heart health, and overall well-being.

Pumpkin as a Digestive Aid for Dogs

Pumpkin helps build good gut health and helps with digestive health, as well. It contains soluble and insoluble fiber, so it helps ease both constipation and diarrhea.

For diarrhea, the soluble fiber absorbs water, and the insoluble bulks out and firms up what’s in the intestines, making for a firmer, healthier bowel movement. Plus, as the fiber ferments, it creates fatty acids that provide extra energy at a cellular level and encourage water and sodium absorption in the intestines.

These fatty acids, along with the soluble fiber that acts as a prebiotic, also lower the pH of the large intestines. This creates an environment inhospitable to harmful bacteria that cause digestive upsets and creates optimal conditions for good gut bacteria (probiotics) to flourish.

A dog’s anal glands are the bane of existence for many dog “pawrents.” But, because pumpkin has so much insoluble fiber, it bulks out the stool, helping your dog to empty their anal glands naturally when they have a bowel movement. No more stinky manual anal gland expressions at home, watching your dog butt-scoot across the carpet, or expensive vet clinic visits.

What Type of Pumpkin Is Safe for Dogs?

I grow my own pumpkins, then roast them with a smidge of olive oil, puree the cooked flesh, and freeze it. But if pumpkin is out of season and you don’t have your own, you can get canned pumpkin year-round.

You might even get canned pumpkin at a discount if you buy it after Thanksgiving. Sometimes, the better discount apps will have coupons for it, or get cashback from an app like Swagbucks.

If you go with canned pumpkin, read the label. It must be 100% pure pumpkin and contain no sugar, spices, sweeteners, or anything else, since all of these can harm your dogs. So check the ingredients before you buy. Be particularly careful to avoid pumpkin pie fillings, as they often contain xylitol or nutmeg, which are toxic to dogs.

I also keep a pack of pure, organic pumpkin powder in the pantry, just in case, since it’s easy to sprinkle a tiny bit on meals, add to treat recipes, or mix up with some hot water into a puree.

What About Pumpkin Seeds?

Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, magnesium, and copper. They’re a nutritious addition to your dog's diet. They’re also a potent natural dewormer. My favorite way to feed them is roasted and ground up, then baked into treats, sprinkled over homemade jerky, or added to broth jelly bones.

How To Feed Pumpkin to Dogs

Be sensible and introduce cooked pumpkin puree slowly. Don’t give more than a half teaspoon for dogs under 30 pounds and up to a whole teaspoon for dogs over 30 pounds, to see how they tolerate it. If they handle it well, you can increase the amount a little. Smaller dogs do best with a maximum of one tablespoon per day, while giant breeds can tolerate up to four tablespoons daily.

My dogs get a little pumpkin most days in their homemade treats. I also add a little extra to their dinner if I’m helping them recover from a digestive upset. Still, I’m careful not to overdose them. I only feed it as part of a balanced diet. As with all foods, moderation is key. Also, remember that your dog is a facultative carnivore, and pumpkin should not be a primary food source.

Can I Feed My Dog Raw Pumpkin?

I don’t recommend feeding raw pumpkin to dogs. The skin is extremely tough and not really digestible, so it can cause a blockage or impaction. The raw flesh is safe in moderation, but is tough to digest and can cause sickness and tummy upsets. Cooking breaks down the tough fibers to aid digestion and make the nutrients more bioavailable for your dog to absorb.

Is It Ok To Give My Dog Pumpkin Every Day?

Giving your dog a small amount of pumpkin daily is generally safe, especially if you use it to aid digestion. But always be mindful and make sure your dog’s diet is a balanced one.

Can Too Much Pumpkin Upset a Dog's Stomach?

Too much pumpkin can indeed upset a dog's stomach. While pumpkin is beneficial for digestion in the right amounts, excessive consumption can lead to digestive issues like diarrhea or stomach upset. This is particularly true if your dog isn't used to having pumpkin in their diet. Always start with small amounts and increase it gradually.

Is Pumpkin Gentle on a Dog's Stomach?

Cooked pumpkin is gentle on a dog's stomach. Its high fiber content can help soothe mild digestive issues and regulate bowel movements. For dogs with sensitive stomachs, pumpkin can be a beneficial addition to their diet as long as it's introduced slowly and fed in moderation.

