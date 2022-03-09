Which Play-to-Earn Blockchain Games Top the Leaderboard?

Hundreds of blockchain-based games have emerged in the play-to-earn market segment, allowing players to earn a cut that was previously reserved for publishers and developers. Gamers are flocking to this space to engage with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in hopes of converting these assets into cash at some point, which can be easier said than done. For example, to cash in on an NFT, there must be enough demand so you can sell it to someone else on a marketplace.

Often, players must be prepared to plunk down crypto to start playing. To play Axie Infinity, for example, a Pokémon-inspired play-to-earn crypto game, players are required to buy a trio of Axie critter NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, where the size of the fees can sometimes surpass the asset you're purchasing. Axie is adding free NFTs to the mix to lure in more mainstream gamers. Below is a glimpse of an Axie Infinity card that can be used in the game's V3 dubbed Origin, set to be released by the end of March.

Axie is just one of many popular play-to-earn crypto and NFT games. Now that the end of Q1 is drawing near, we thought it would be a good time to revisit the top blockchain games based on Dapp Radar's rankings. Below is a mix of projects that appear in various spots among the top 10 blockchain games based on the number of users in the past 30 days, except The Sandbox, which ranks further down the list but deserves a nod.

DeFi Kingdoms

DeFi Kingdoms takes the No. 9 spot on DappRadar, with close to 131,000 users in the past 30 days. It is an entire ecosystem comprising a browser-based game, an NFT market, a decentralized exchange, and the JEWEL token. JEWEL can be used to buy in-game items that can be used to make potions and such, NFTS, and more. Token holders can also stake their JEWEL holdings to potentially bolster returns, a feature of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

NFTs, take the form of heroes, equipment, and kingdoms, all of which can be used in the game. DeFi Kingdoms has designed their NFTs to be more than just a pretty face. Instead, they are usable in the game, taking the form of pixel heroes. Heroes defend gardens and can also unlock farming tokens. Several new features are on the horizon, including buying land and building kingdoms.

To start, you'll need these three essential items:

An internet browser, preferably Chrome

A MetaMask wallet extension

Harmony ONE tokens in the wallet

For newcomers who are not crypto savvy, DeFi Kingdoms offers a tutorial to help with installing MetaMask, etc.

MOBOX: NFT Farmer

MOBOX: NFT Farmer claims the No. 5 spot with over 207,000 users. It's a play-to-earn blockchain game that is free-to-play, boasting a hybrid DeFi model for returns. MOBOX is a metaverse play that supports simultaneous intra-game NFT usage across its ecosystem. NFTs take the form of MOMO avatars and give users their identity in the metaverse. Players access NFTs by opening up mystery boxes in the game or buying them from a marketplace.

The game will take you deep down the DeFi rabbit hole, with activities like yield farming through which you lend out your tokens to mining-fueled products for liquidity in exchange for crypto income. There is also NFT yield farming in which users can stake and mine their MOMOs as the game seeks to give practical use cases to these tokens.

Use NFTs to mine or in games. NFT Farmer is one of several games in the MOBOX ecosystem, and MBOX is the primary token of the ecosystem. The three ways to earn MBOX include:

Liquid mining

MOMO mining

Treasure box purchase

Bomb Crypto

Bomb Crypto is a play-to-earn NFT pixel game that you can play on the web or mobile. It takes the No. 3 spot on Dapp Radar, with nearly 358,000 users in the last 30 days. In this game, you “manage bomber heroes, explore the world together, defeat monsters and bosses to free kingdoms under attack by monsters, and get tokens.” BCOIN, the native crypto of the project, serves as the primary in-game currency, and it's available to buy on several crypto exchanges, like PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX). Players earn bomber hero NFTs through gameplay for adventures and battles, which involve many other players. Later attempt to sell the NFTs for a profit on a marketplace. This game also has staking and mining components, which influence the perks your bomber hero gets.

You need 10 BCOINs to start playing, and Bomb Crypto also requires crypto wallet MetaMask to play.

Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is the No. 2 ranked play-to-earn game, with over half a million users in the past 30 days. The game boasts mining, fighting, and missions in an NFT metaverse set in the year 2055, in which digital tokens are the main attraction. There's a staking component for Trilium, which is also the crypto you earn in the game to receive power in the middle of the action — Planet DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations). Alien Worlds lets you connect and play with others and could appeal to traditional gamers with traded NFT game cards.

🖖🏿Glorious Explorers, we wish you all a fantastic day mining out there in the #AlienWorlds Metaverse.

May your mining be mighty

and

your adventures lovely like Aphrodite. ─=≡Σᕕ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)ᕗ ⛏️Mine NOW!https://t.co/Lt9Mgjt4Ef pic.twitter.com/m63QPSQuvz — AlienWorlds (@AlienWorlds) March 8, 2022

The Sandbox

Last but not least, The Sandbox, whose metaverse recently crossed the 2 million registered user threshold amid the launch of Alpha Season 2, which started on March 3. Venture Beat likens The Sandbox to a combination of Roblox and Minecraft only with a decentralized model on the blockchain and the use of NFTs. Alpha Season 2 is all the rage on The Sandbox, giving users the chance to win a coveted Alpha Pass by completing specific tasks and earning raffle tickets. It's a play-to-earn crypto game in which players can earn rewards of up to 1,000 SAND tokens, which can then be staked to bolster returns further potentially. In this game, buy land that takes the form of NFTs in the metaverse.

Looking real. The Sandbox metaverse hits 2M users and launches Alpha Season 2 @GamesBeat https://t.co/WxjdYJxkI8 via @VentureBeat — Dean Takahashi (@deantak) March 3, 2022

The Sandbox has inked a partnership in the traditional media realm with the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The newspaper is participating in The Sandbox's Alpha Season 2 by bringing the Hong Kong Star Ferry, a tourist attraction, into the metaverse. Gamers can travel back in time on the digital ferry to learn about its history and complete quests as they “build, own, monetize, and explore” in the metaverse.

The SCMP, which will rely on its vast library of reporting and photos, makes the metaverse experience available until March 30.

