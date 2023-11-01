White House Aide Blasts Republicans’ Efforts To Tie Money for Israel to IRS Funding

House Republicans’ desire to tie more aid to Israel during wartime with cutting the money the IRS says it needs to audit wealthy tax evaders is being labeled an unprecedented political stunt by a White House insider.

In a GOP-backed bill introduced on Monday, the $14.3 billion for Israel that President Joe Biden requested as part of an aid package in October would be offset by taking $14.3 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year.

The measure had allocated about $80 billion to the Internal Revenue Service for the audits, updating the agency's old computer systems, more agents, collecting back taxes, and other things.

In a memo obtained by Fox News Digital, Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates called out the Republicans for “political stunts that prioritize internal points-scoring over our safety in the world.”

He accused them of setting “an unprecedented bar for helping Israel defend itself – and other critical national security needs.

“The American people have had enough of the House Republican Conference insisting on being a chaotic outlier,” Bates wrote.

New House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is expected to hold a vote on the Israel aid bill on Thursday.

He had disputed plans for a tie-in to IRS funding cuts in an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We are going to move a standalone Israel funding bill this week in the House. I know our colleagues, our Republican colleagues in the Senate, have a similar measure,” Johnson said on the show.

However, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Hill Country Patriot Radio on Monday that he would support Israel aid if it were offset with budget cuts.

“The American people must see that it's going to cost something if we're going to give another $14 billion to Israel. So, I'm for it. But it should be paid for … with real money, not budgetary gimmicks,” Roy said.

That kind of thinking, when shared among Roy’s fellow Republicans, had prompted Bates to write that they “are engaging in a dangerous political stunt that for the first time in American history demands emergency national security funding be fully offset. …

“This is a time for all of us to come together — as the American people have — and not undermine our national security,” Bates wrote.

His colleague, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, shared the sentiments. “Politicizing our national security interests is a nonstarter,” she said Monday.

“Demanding offsets for meeting core national security needs of the United States — like supporting Israel and defending Ukraine from atrocities and Russian imperialism — would be a break with the normal, bipartisan process and could have devastating implications for our safety and alliances in the years ahead,” she added.