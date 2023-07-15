The Ultimate White Lotus Vacation Guide to Sicily

Season two of White Lotus has fans flocking to Italy to visit the show's scenic hot spots and experience the picturesque life of Sicily. The HBO show's stunning filming locations overlook the Ionian Sea and the Mediterranean island's northern coast. We've pulled together the perfect itinerary for travelers looking to have their own White Lotus vacation- minus the drama.

The Perfect Guide to a White Lotus Vacation

For travelers looking to follow the show's characters, the digital booking platform Tiqets offers deals on attractions within and close to the White Lotus filming locations. This is the perfect opportunity for travelers to relive their favorite moments or pretend to be in the show as they use our White Lotus vacation guide to plan their trip.

Take a Tour of Taormina

First, we'd recommend a cruise along the coast of Taormina. In this charming clifftop town, the new Four Seasons property San Domenico Palace is the primary filming location for season two.

This seaside tour along the coast of Taormina features beautiful bays, including Naxos Bay, Mazzarò Bay, and Mermaid Bay, and caves, like the Cave of Love and Blue Cave. The tour stops for a dip in the crystal clear waters of the Isola Bella and a refreshing aperitif with prosecco and typical Sicilian almond pasta. The boat tour lasts two hours, includes live guides and drinks and tickets start at $27.29.

Catch Sunset Views at Mount Etna

Much of White Lotus‘ sophomore season occurs in the shadow of Mount Etna, one of Earth's most active volcanoes. Tiqets offers a sunset jeep tour through the national park. The half-day guided tour lasts six hours and includes a live guide around Mount Etna and local product tasting of wines, spirits, and honey to discover the tastes and smells made in this volcanic region. Tickets start at $63.31.

Cause a Scene in The Ancient Theatre

The second episode features the Ancient Theatre of Taormina, a short distance from the hotel where they filmed season two of White Lotus. The amphitheater boasts stellar views of the Calabrian and Ionian coast of Sicily.

The horseshoe shape of the theater is consistent with Hellenic architecture. However, the brickwork suggests the Romans built over the original structure, creating tension similar to the storylines of White Lotus. Travelers can get skip-the-line access to explore the beautiful theater and recreate the DiGrasso family's heated argument in front of Portia.

Visitors can see Mount Etna on a clear day, unchanged in over 2,300 years. Revel in your self-guided tour and transport yourself back to ancient times at this historic jewel of Sicily. Tickets for this tour start at $18.01.

Live Your Palazzo Dreams

The capital of Sicily, Palermo, is the most famous of the second season's filming locations. Wander through the charming Old Town like Portia and Jack did and enjoy visiting Palazzo Asmundo.

Art fanatics must wander through the halls frescoed by Gioacchino Martorana in 1764 and enjoy the interior stuccoes made by Giacomo Serpotta's followers. The late-Baroque Palazzo Asmundo is ideal for visitors of all ages, with a unique treasure chest full of history, art, and collections.

If you're hungry, the palace has the Asmundo Bistrò serving the best dishes of Sicily with excellent wines and classical music. Tickets for the tour of the Palazzo start at $10.92.

Make The Most of Your Trip

Fans of the show will recognize many of the locations as they experience these different tours. Be sure to pack all your essentials before you hop on your plane, and know how to keep your items safe when traveling internationally so that you can live la dolce vita.