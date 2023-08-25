Whitesnake Guitarist Bernie Marsden Passes Away at Age 72

English guitarist Bernie Marsden, known for his work with the hard rock band Whitesnake, died on August 24. He was 72 years old.

Bernie Marsden wrote or cowrote with David Coverdale many of Whitesnake's biggest hits, including the number-one song “Here I Go Again,” “Fool for Your Loving,” “Walking in the Shadow of the Blues,” “She's a Woman,” “Lovehunter,” “Trouble,” “Child of Babylon,” and “Rough and Ready.”

Bernie Marsden passed away on the evening of August 24 with his wife and two daughters by his side. On August 25, Coverdale tweeted, “Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with. RIP, Bernie XXX.”

Marsden Rocked with Several Bands and as a Solo Artist

Marsden (pictured above, third from left, in a 1981 Whitesnake photo) was born in Buckingham, England in 1951. At age 17, he formed a band called Skinny Cat. Marsden's first professional gig was a 1972 UFO show. He played with the rock bands Babe Ruth and Paice Ashton Lord before forming Whitesnake in 1978 with former Deep Purple singer Coverdale and guitarist Micky Moody. Marsden played on Whitesnake's first five studio albums and a live album. In 1982, Bernie Marsden and Coverdale wrote “Here I Go Again,” which became the band's signature song and sold millions of copies.

After leaving Whitesnake, Bernie Marsden played guitar with Alaska and M3, the latter of which went through several name changes. Marsden released two solo albums during his Whitesnake years and recorded two soundtrack albums.

In 2017, Marsden released his autobiography, Where's My Guitar. The description on Marsden's official website reads:

“This is the story of a young boy from a small town who dreamt of one day playing the guitar for a living – and ended up a rock n’ roll legend. It follows Bernie Marsden’s astonishing career in the industry – from tours in Cold War Germany and Franco’s Spain, to meeting and befriending George Harrison and touring Europe with AC/DC. It’s a story of hard graft, of life on the road, of meeting and playing with your heroes, of writing iconic rock songs – most notably the multimillion-selling hit ‘Here I Go Again’ – and of being in one of the biggest rock bands of all time. At age 30, Bernie left Whitesnake due to serious conflict with his management, something he explores in this memoir for the very first time. “Packed with stories and encounters with the likes of Ringo Starr, Elton John, Cozy Powell, Ozzy Osborne, B.B. King and Jon Lord, this is not just a remarkable look into the highs and lows of being a true music legend, but an intimate account of the revolutionary impact rock and roll music has offered to the world.”