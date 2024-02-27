Here’s Who Is and Is Not Expecting a Tip for Their Service

Recently, the request to add a tip seems to be at every store, coffee shop, and dry cleaning place you frequent. American consumers can’t get away from it, and as inflation rises, it can feel like you’re spending way more than you should have to for simple services.

Rules for tipping have changed drastically over the years, especially with the prevalent use of sales terminals, but there are still professions that deserve a tip and some that do not.

Deserving of Tips

Tipping, like NFTs and professional sporting rules, can be confusing, but it's also important. Often, tips help supplement the wages paid by employers, like in the service industry, and workers depend on the tips they receive.

1. Service Industry Staff

Everyone should know that servers should receive a bare minimum of 15% for good service and 20% for excellent service. If you had issues directly related to the service, like a rude server, it’s not inconceivable to tip 10%, but with an explanation to either the staff or the manager.

Remember, some things are not the waiter’s fault, like poorly prepared food, food taking too long to come out, or an unpleasant and loud restaurant atmosphere. Those are things out of a server’s hands. Bartenders typically are tipped $1 per beer or glass of wine and $2 for a mixed cocktail.

2. Taxi and Rideshare Drivers

Generally, a 15-20% tip is given to taxi drivers, which equates to a dollar or two, depending on the length of the trip taken. According to Ridester, rideshare drivers working for Uber or Lyft should be tipped at least $2. Drivers for these companies sacrifice a portion of the fare to the creators of the apps, so throwing the drivers an additional couple of dollars is good etiquette.

3. Hotel Staff

From concierge, bellhops, and housekeeping, hotel employees are worthy of a tip for their services. Giving a dollar per bag is a good rule of thumb for your bags being delivered to your room. Some people might choose to leave a tip for housekeeping at the end of their stay, but staff doesn’t always work every day or clean the same set of rooms, so doling it out daily is a more acceptable practice.

When deciding how much to tip, consider the following: number of occupants, type of room, condition of the room, and if you’ve made special requests, then tip accordingly.

4. Salon Staff

Whether it be a hair or nail salon, it’s good etiquette to tip your stylist or nail tech. The going rate at most salons is 15%, but remember that many require a cash tip or one paid via Venmo. If it isn’t your stylist who washes your hair, it’s also appropriate to give a cash tip to the shampooer.

5. Babysitter or Nanny

Although it is not required to tip your regular babysitter every time they watch your children since an agreed-upon rate has been established, it is considerate to round up the pay, especially if they cooked a meal for your kids or gave them baths before putting them to bed.

For a full-time nanny, providing them a bonus equal to one or two weeks of pay or a gift equivalent to that amount is appropriate.

6. Coat Check Staff

Yes, there are still coat checks in specific high-end locations, and tipping them is the right thing to do. Typically, one should tip $1 per coat and an additional dollar per every article checked.

7. Valet Parking Attendants

Like waitstaff, valet parking attendants rely on tips to provide a living wage, so it is pertinent that you tip them for the service they are providing. On average, $2-$5 is appropriate. By giving a tip, you’re encouraging better service, like extra care with your vehicle or a closer spot by the door, meaning less wait time.

8. Spa Staff

Spas offer various services, from massages and facials to body wraps, and all service providers deserve at least a 20% tip for services rendered. If the services you’re receiving are more medical, like a chemical peel, then treat the service more like a procedure and not tip the provider.

Gray Area Situations

A few services fall into a gray area when it comes to tipping. The best practice is to use your best judgment in these situations.

1. Counter Service Staff

Counter-service personnel should receive a living wage that doesn’t require tips to supplement their income. These are often coffee shop baristas, juice and smoothie shops, and cafes that don’t provide table service.

If you’re a regular at any of these joints and have developed a rapport with the staff, you can tip out of appreciation, but it’s not required. If they know your order every morning, you might want to reward them for their excellent service.

2. Food Delivery

Tipping for food delivery can get tricky. Mainly because there are often hidden fees in your total that you’re not sure go toward a tip or if the company receives the money instead. Always keep in mind that delivery fees are not tips. If you use an app like UberEats, it’s best practice to give a few more dollars depending on the size and amount of your order.

3. Open-Bar Events

When attending an open-bar event, like a wedding, there is no requirement to tip the bartender. Their wage is negotiated upfront, and a hefty tip at the end of the night should be presented by the hosts of the event, not the guests. If the bartender sets out a tip jar and you feel they have provided excellent service, you can always throw in a couple of bucks to show appreciation.

4. Freelance Web Developers

I’ve included freelance web developers from my experience hiring them through Fiverr. Typically, rates are agreed upon before the developer performs any work. However, there have been occurrences that the developer has gone above and beyond delivering the product they built. In those instances, I’ve considered it good form to show my appreciation for the extra mile they took to provide excellent service.

No Need to Tip

Not everyone should receive a tip for a service or job well done. If the person is salaried, no one considers it poor form not to tip, and it could become awkward if you try. Many professions fall into this category.

1. Medical Professionals

Many healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and physical therapists, are not allowed to receive money as a gift for their services. If you want to show appreciation, writing a heartfelt note thanking them is a great way to show gratitude for the care you received.

2. Teachers

Giving teachers cash as a gift for a job well done is typically frowned upon. Instead, parents can organize putting together a gift from the class, whether it be a gift card to their favorite restaurant or for spa services, but always make sure that it’s within the range for public employees to receive.

3. Coaches

Giving sports coaches tips is inappropriate, but giving a gift, like a favorite jersey or plaque, from the team is more than okay. Just be sure to include all team members when giving the gift as a group.

4. Lawyers

You don’t have to tip your lawyer to win the case. Haven’t you paid them enough already? But seriously, if you’re so inclined to show your gratitude, send them a thoughtful card thanking them, or in the case of Florida-based attorney Dara Schottenfeld, who recently shared with Wealth of Geeks, “my favorite gift thanking me for a job well done was fresh eggs from my client’s farm.”

5. Employees

You should never give cash to your employees-it’s just bad form and inappropriate. Instead, reward them with an end-of-year bonus or a nice gift that conveys your appreciation for the excellent work done throughout the year.

6. Mail Delivery People

Tipping the people who deliver your mail or packages is optional. However, if they are your regular carrier and deliver packages frequently, you may have developed a friendly relationship with them. In that case, it never hurts to bake them some cookies or give them a small gift around the holidays.