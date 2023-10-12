Who Inherited Betty White’s Massive Fortune When She Passed?

Betty White, philanthropist, animal activist, actress, comedian, wonderful human being, needs no introduction. For more than eighty years, White entertained the masses with her easy, slapstick comedy style.

From her hugely successful role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls to her role as Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, she became a comedic staple to most American households. She once said about dating in her eighties, “Waste not, want not,” but for White, there was only one who mattered. She married Allen Ludden in 1963 and was married to him until he passed away in 1981.

Early Life

White never had her children but became a stepmother to Ludden's three children after his first wife died of cancer in 1961. When an interviewer asked White why she never remarried after her husband died, she replied, “When you've had the best, who needs the rest?”

Her first notable move in loving and caring for animals might have been when she adopted Tom Sullivan's first seeing-eye dog after the dog retired. Tom Sullivan was a well-known blind musician whom White and her husband, Allen, were good friends with. Sullivan and White wrote a book, The Leading Lady: Dinah's Story, about the dog.

Animal and Racial Activism

In 1954, when White was starring in her show, The Betty White Show, she received many threats and negative comments about her choice to have Arthur Duncan, a black tap dancer, on her show. Many people in primarily Southern states commented that they'd have the display removed “…if we didn't get rid of Arthur because he was Black.” She refused, saying, “he stays; live with it.”

For White, it seemed animals became her children. After caring for Sullivan's dog, she turned her platform and philanthropy toward animals of all shapes and sizes. She worked with the Los Angeles Zoo Commission, The Morris Animal Foundation, the African Wildlife Foundation, and Actors and Others for Animals.

Death and Taxes

When people pass away, estate taxes can be some of the harshest penalties loved ones will pay. For White, however, her estate was well-managed, and when she passed away on December 25, 2021, after a stroke at the age of 99, she knew exactly where she wanted her possessions and financial means to go.

With an estate worth an estimated $75 million, she set aside most of it for animal and environmental charities, many of which she supported while she was alive. An auction was held for most of her belongings to raise an additional $4 million.

White always attributed her love of animals to her parents and lamented that women were ‘not allowed' to be forest rangers when she was young as that's the career path she might have chosen otherwise. She once said about her love of animals, “Both my mother and father were tremendous animal lovers,” White said. “They imbued in me the fact that, to me, there isn't an animal on the planet that I don't find fascinating and want to learn more about.”

The Betty White Challenge

On what would have been White's Centennial birthday, fans organized a fundraiser for animal charities in honor of the longtime actress. Easy, $5 donations poured in and raised an impressive $12.7 million to benefit The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA), The Nashville Humane Association, and The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, among others.

