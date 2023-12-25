Who Inherited the Estates of These Iconic Musicians?

When musicians pass away, their legacy isn’t always straightforward. Lawyers are dealing with massive estates, and, in some cases, the distribution of wealth can be disputed.

So, who inherited from these iconic artists? Did their estates go to the obvious members of the family, or was there an unexpected beneficiary?

1. John Lennon

The Beatles’ singer, songwriter, and guitarist left one of the more complex estates. Shot dead in New York in 1980, he was survived by Yoko Ono and two sons, Sean and Julian, who were born during his previous marriage to Cynthia Powell. With Julian disputing the original settlement, an agreement was finally reached in 1996. While Yoko Ono retained most of John’s estate, Julian Lennon was satisfied with an undisclosed settlement.

2. Jimi Hendrix

Like many who die young, Jimi Hendrix had no will in place when he passed away in 1970 at the age of 27. His father, Al, initially managed his estate, but this was another legacy that would eventually become complicated. When Al died in 2002, he passed control to Jimi’s adopted daughter, Jane Jinka. Jimi’s younger brother Leon contested the decision, but a court ruling kept the estate within Jinka’s supervision.

3. David Bowie

When David Bowie died in 2016, the distribution of his estate was more straightforward. He was survived by his wife Iman, his daughter Alexandria, and his son Duncan from a previous marriage. Bowie left a sum of £230 million. Half was distributed to Iman, while the remaining 50% was split between his two children.

4. Prince

The importance of leaving a will was underlined after Prince passed away at this Paisley Park mansion in 2016. With no instructions in place, a host of claimants emerged, including alleged long-lost children and relatives. Ultimately, the Minnesota Probate Judge divided the estate between Prince’s sister Tyka and his five half-siblings.

5. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s legacy was incredibly complex as, initially, it was thought that he had died without a will in place. His mother, Katherine Jackson, applied to be put in charge of his estate before a will eventually surfaced, leaving his music executive, John McClain, and attorney, John Branca, responsible. Katherine withdrew her application but was named the permanent guardian of her son’s three children.

6. Kurt Cobain

While Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain was another musician to have died without making a will, the division of his estate was straightforward. He was survived by his partner, Courtney Love, and their daughter, Frances Bean, who was just 18 months old when he passed. Frances Bean Cobain had 37% of the estate in trust, while Courtney Love inherited the remainder. She claims, however, to have lost around $27 million in legal fees.

7. George Harrison

Another crucial contributor to The Beatles’ success, George Harrison, died in 2001 at 58, but he left a clear will. His estate was divided between his wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani. Harrison, however, left a proviso in his will that benefitted the Material World Foundation. This organization benefits from royalties from his 1973 Living in the Material World album.

8. Sonny Bono

The male half of Sonny and Cher suffered an untimely death following a skiing accident in 1998. Sonny’s widow, Mary Bono, was granted probate and named his estate executor. Despite the spurious claims of a love child, Sonny Bono’s estate was distributed between Mary and his two known children, Chaz and Christy.

9. Amy Winehouse

British singer Amy Winehouse also became an unfortunate member of the 27 club when she died in 2011. It was initially thought she had left a will, but no such document was found. Amy had officially died without a will, so her estate was divided between her parents, with father Mitch Winehouse continuing to run his daughter’s affairs.

10. Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie passed away in 2022 after a long career in the industry. She accumulated a net worth of around 90 million through her work. Most of that sum went to her surviving husband, John Perfect, while it’s reported that various charities close to McVie’s heart also benefited.

11. Johnny Cash

Iconic country artist Johnny Cash caused a split in the family when he died in 2003. His wife June passed just before him, so he left most of his fortune to their son Carter Cash. This led to a dispute among Cash’s children from his previous marriage, who were left just $1 million each. Carter’s four half-sisters from their father’s previous marriage to Vivian Liberto mounted a legal challenge but ultimately lost their case.

12. Meatloaf

Not every deceased celebrity has their final wishes made public knowledge. In the case of Meatloaf, who died in early 2022, we know that the singer’s net worth was valued at $40 million. Beyond that, it’s widely assumed that the estate has been divided between his second wife, Deborah, and his two daughters, Amanda and Pearl.

13. Jim Morrison

The lead singer of The Doors left a surprisingly modest estate after he died in Paris in 1971. His net worth was reported at around $400,000, and, like other names on this list, his passing led to the appearance of alleged children and partners around the world. Reports show that the courts threw these out, and Morrison’s entire estate was left to his partner, Pamela Courson.

14. Bob Marley

More than thirty years after he died in 1981, Bob Marley’s heirs were still arguing over his estate. The legendary reggae artist passed without making a will, and the issues of dying without one are neatly summed up in his case. Marley had eleven children, meaning his wife Rita only received 10% of that estate. After legal battles, it was agreed that Rita and her family were entitled to Bob Marley’s name and likeness, a decision that provides ongoing financial benefits.

15. Whitney Houston

From complex legacies, we come to one of the most straightforward cases. Whitney Houston originally drafted her will in 1993 and made amendments in 2000. By her wishes, Whitney’s entire estate was left to her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

16. Keith Moon

Details of Keith Moon’s estate have never been fully confirmed. While this innovative and groundbreaking drummer passed early at 32, it’s acknowledged that he did leave a will and that his estate was valued in the region of $70 million. Supposition takes over from this point, and it’s thought that much of his legacy was left to his daughter, Mandy.

17. Charlie Watts

Those interested in music memorabilia would have been fascinated to see Charlie Watts’ collection of rare books go under the auction hammer in 2023. They formed part of an estate valued at around 37 million. The legendary Rolling Stones drummer left most of his fortune to his wife, Shirley.

18. Freddie Mercury

The lead singer of Queen, Freddie Mercury, passed away in 1991 at 45. Despite being openly gay, he had previously been engaged to Mary Austin, and the two remained close friends. Austin inherited half of Mercury’s estate when he died, while the remainder was divided between his sister and his parents.

19. Phil Spector

Artist and producer Phil Spector spent his final days in jail, but his vast back catalog of work amassed a sum of $50 million at the time of his death. Spector fathered five children, four of whom survived him, and stories indicate that his estate was split between the four.

20. Janis Joplin

Despite passing at just 27, Janis Joplin possessed the foresight to make a clear and detailed will. At the time of her death in 1970, she had amassed a fortune in the region of $250,000, which would be worth close to $2 million in today’s money. That will left half of Joplin’s estate to her parents, Seth and Dorothy, while the remainder was split between her siblings, Laura and Michael.

21. David Crosby

Member of the Byrds and Crosby Stills and Nash, David Crosby is one of the most recent celebrity deaths. He passed on in 2023, and his reported fortune of $10 million seems modest compared to others. A quick decision on his inheritance was made, and reports at the end of January 2023 claimed that his wife, Jan Dance, would gain the entire David Crosby estate.

22. Luciano Pavarotti

By the time this acclaimed opera singer died in 2007, Luciano Pavarotti had established a colossal fortune worth $275 million. The estate included a vast property portfolio, and his legacy was contested. Pavarotti’s three daughters were in dispute with the singer’s second wife, Nicoletta Mantovani, before courts granted them his villa in Pesaro and a share of his American-based assets.

23. Tina Turner

The world lost another great singer in 2023 when Tina Turner died on May 24. Her much-publicized relationship with her husband Ike told of turbulent times, but her private life settled down, and she married Erwin Bach in 2013. Reports later in the year indicated that she had divided her wealth between her widower and two adopted children.

24. Elvis Presley

He may have been the king of rock and roll, but Elvis Presley’s finances were less than regal when he died in 1977. Years of mismanagement and the sale of rights left his estate in a financial mess. Elvis had accrued significant debt, and it was left to surviving family members, father Vernon, grandmother Minnie Mae, and daughter Lisa Marie, to sort it out.