11 Insights: Who Is The Best Out of American and British People?

The Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw once said, “England and America are two countries separated by the same language!” While he may have been right then, much has changed now. Yes, we Brits and you Americans speak the same language, but who is the best?

A childish question, though, one that many people have been asking in a recent online discussion forum!

1. We Hand Out Visas for Free!

“Both are bad, but I prefer the British just because of the advantages I get as an Australian,” says a spiky Australian. Those Aussies have interesting thoughts on Americans and Brits — I wonder what Americans think of Aussies?

2. The Teeth Dichotomy

Americans love to mock Brits' teeth due to our dental health during World War II. However, one defiant Brit begs to differ.

“I'm British, but my teeth are pretty darn good if I don't say so myself.” I will agree that not all teeth in the U.K. measure up to those newsreader pearly whites.

However, I have also seen Swamp People.

3. Sarcasm

British people can be very sarcastic compared to their more serious trans-Atlantic cousins. However, it all depends on the individual. Some Brits are humorless, believe it or not.

4. Collegiate Simplicity

America's college system is more tailor-made to suit students' needs. A U.S. graduate appreciates this striking difference. He enjoys “selecting your major a year or even more into your university degree.” In Britain, you must choose your pathway before you apply to university, though this is changing somewhat now.

5. Compliments

Britain's English-speaking contemporaries are far more likely to offer praise or compliments than their colonial ancestors. I am unsure why this is the case, considering that British people are famous for their good manners; this must be a confidence thing.

6. School Safety

Sadly, the notion that anyone would go into a school with a gun is unheard of in Britain, and the state school system is vehement about child protection. Some Brits are fans of the U.S. Constitution, including the Second Amendment. However, school shootings are a huge blight on America's reputation.

7. Let's Call It a Draw

“None is inherently better,” explains a neutral observer, “but my preference would go to (the) British.” Why? No reason. This person just gravitates toward our side. However, others in the thread favor the other team. “I hate both, but anything is better than a Brit.” I guess Americans should feel complimented on being the best of two bands.

8. One-Way Verbal Traffic

Sadly, as discussed in the thread, not all American tourists cover themselves in glory when visiting foreign countries. One observer says, “They talk too loud and constantly tell anyone who will listen how what you have compares to what they have, but is smaller.” Everything in America is ridiculously huge! Let's be fair now — they aren't lying.

9. The Housemate Who Won't Leave

In a negative yet well-crafted analogy, one observer clarifies their thoughts on Americans. “America is the housemate who you can't get away from,” he says. “You can't get a break from them, unless you avoid everything.” I imagine he is referring to American culture — not each American he has met. That would be weird.

10. Whining British Tourists

An American who lives near a tourist hub bemoans how stranded some British tourists become when they leave their homeland and cross the Pond. I am one of those embarrassed Englishmen who empathizes with anybody who crosses paths with a ‘Little Englander.' Another of my compatriots agrees. “There are certain places I feel like I cannot visit for fear of being associated with the average obnoxious British tourist,” he states.

11. Canada Is Halfway There

One Canuck-lover feels that if you take a dash of British accent, then mix in the same amount of American, you get Canadian. “Both,” decides one commenter, “because … if you mix them, it will be called the Canadian accent.”

