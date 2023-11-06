Who Is Hezbollah and Why Are Concerns Growing About the Group’s Firepower?

Hamas is not the only ones attracting headlines right now. As the conflict between the group and Israel continues, more major players in the Middle East are beginning to engage.

“Israeli troops trade fire over its northern border with Hezbollah,” reads the headline over an Oct. 30 NPR story.

“Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah fuels anger against Israel in Lebanon,” said one in the Paris-based Le Monde nearly two weeks earlier.

Who Is Hezbollah?

Like Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, Lebanon-based Hezbollah is heavily funded by Iran. Both Shiite Muslim groups are listed as terrorist organizations by the United States.

Hezbollah, which translates as “Party of God,” emerged as a resistance movement, with Iran’s backing, from the long Lebanese civil war (1975-1990) and Israel’s 1982 invasion of the country. It has become a major political, military and social and economic empowerment force in Lebanon. Hezbollah’s military strength has been consider greater than the Lebanese state’s.

Hassan Nasrallah has been the secretary general of the group since 1982. In 2005, he called Israel “an aggressive, illegal and illegitimate entity, which has no future in our land. Its destiny is manifested in our motto: ‘Death to Israel.’’’

His tone might have softened some over the years, but Hezbollah's ideology has not.

Hezbollah, which fought Israel in a 34-day war in 2006, reports that at least 24 of its fighters have been killed in exchange of firepower with Israel forces since Hamas' bloody Oct. 7 rampage.

Hezbollah's Role in Lebanon

Over the years, Hezbollah has also become a major political player in Lebanon. In 1992, eight members were elected to Parliament. The party has held cabinet positions since 2005.

Hezbollah now has 13 seats in Lebanon’s 128-member Parliament, but, along with its allies, has at times had the major power in the legislative body. Under the Lebanon’s proportional governing system, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal Movement, hold the 27 seats in Parliament allocated to the Shiite sect.

The Party of God is said to control much of Lebanon’s Shiite-majority areas, including parts of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa Valley region.

But things are not good at home for any Lebanese politician.

According to a World Bank report, Lebanon in June 2023 had the second-highest food price inflation rate in the world, increasing 280 percent,

So getting involved in any armed conflict that makes the people of the country a possible target comes with much at-home political risk.

The Washington Post’s Sara Dadouch wrote on Oct. 29: “The same Lebanese who celebrated Hamas’s incursion have also criticized Hezbollah’s involvement, fearing that the destruction they see in images coming out of Gaza could be repeated in their own country.”

More than 8,000 people have signed a petition against Lebanon’s involvement in the Hamas-Israel war.

The petition calls on the Lebanese government to “firmly refuse to be dragged into another cycle of destruction and bloodshed, potentially inflicting insurmountable damage upon all the Lebanese.”

The group says they, “stand together, united to protect our country, by saying: No to war.”

Whether Hezbollah and Israel heed the plea as far as Lebanon is concerned remains to be seen.

History does not point to a quick and lasting peace.