Who is Jessica Pegula, the World’s Richest Tennis Player?

She may be a long-term entry in the top ten women’s tennis rankings, but Jessica Pegula is not widely known outside her native United States. While she ranked at an all-time high of number three, her record in terms of titles and Grand Slams is modest.

Despite that mixed return on the court, Pegula is recognized as the richest tennis player in the world. So how did that wealth come about?

On Court Exploits

As the 2023 tennis year ended, Jessica Pegula rated fifth in the women’s world rankings. After turning professional in 2011, she has since won four WTA Tour singles titles, starting with the Washington Open in 2019.

It was a belated breakthrough for a player who had just reached the top 100. Pegula has enjoyed more success as a doubles player, where she has landed seven tour titles and reached the final of the French Open alongside Coco Gauff in 2022.

Pegula also has a good record as a mixed doubles player, but many feel she needs to catch up despite that career-high singles ranking of number three, which she reached in October 2022.

Grand Slam Record

Results in Grand Slams define a player’s career, and once again, Jessica Pegula’s record is respectable but unspectacular. She first reached a quarter-final in the 2021 Australian Open and repeated that achievement in the following two editions.

In 2022, Pegula reached the last eight of the French and US Open. A year later, she completed the set by making it to the Wimbledon quarter-final. It’s a solid return but not a record that causes a player to be the richest on the circuit.

Why the Wealth?

While she has yet to make it past the quarter-final of any Grand Slam tournament, Jessica Pegula’s earnings from tennis are significant. WTA Singles and Doubles titles mean that her career income from the game has already exceeded $10 million and there is time left to boost those numbers.

Those earnings contribute to an overall net worth estimated at $6.7 billion, but Pegula has denied that those figures are accurate. Speaking to 9Honey, she explained, “People say that. I personally don’t have that money. It’s probably my dad’s or my parents'. My family obviously is pretty well-known back in America.”

Family Fortunes

Jessica Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula. Her father is a successful businessman who previously worked for Getty Oil, and he’s now the multi-billionaire owner of two major sports teams.

Terry Pegula owns the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, while he and his wife Kim control the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. While reports on Jessica Pegula’s net worth may confuse the figures with those of her parents, suggestions that she is tennis’ richest player are closer to the truth.

Future Targets

Could 2024 finally be the year that Jessica Pegula makes a Grand Slam breakthrough? She will aim to make it to a semi-final for the first time in her career, but the 29-year-old has already blown one of her four chances.

In the 2024 Australian Open Women’s Singles section, Pegula’s campaign started brightly with a straight sets win over Canada’s Rebecca Marino. It was a promising opening, but the American couldn’t follow it up, suffering a 4-6, 2-6 second-round defeat to Clara Burel.

The French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open offer more chances for Pegula to break into the last four, but that shaky start to the Grand Slam year doesn’t fill her supporters with confidence.

As she approaches her 30th birthday in February this year, Pegula may take the milestone to consider her future in the game. She will want to improve on that Grand Slam record and reach the last four before she retires. On the doubles scene, Pegula now has a formidable partner in Coco Gauff, and major titles are within reach.

Her considerable family wealth means that Pegula doesn’t need to hit another tennis ball, but her supporters hope she retains enough drive to keep striving for titles on the court.