Who Is Robert F Kennedy Jr and Why Is He Running for President?

The latest member of the Kennedy political dynasty has entered his hat into the presidential election ring. But, the environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist is eschewing tapping into any power his name might hold by running as an independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Who Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

The son of Senator Bobby Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is an environmental lawyer who has been fighting for cleaner water and energy since 1985. Removing mercury from childhood vaccinations in the United States was another issue RFK Jr lobbied for, and his nonprofit, Children's Health Defense, continues to advocate for safer medical choices.

What makes him controversial, though, is that RFK Jr is a vocal anti-vaccine activist, accused of spreading misinformation about vaccines and their safety.

Why Did He Choose To Run for President?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on October 9, 2023. Kennedy disapproves of President Joe Biden's climate change and environmental protection policies. He believes that the United States needs to take more aggressive action to combat climate change and protect the environment. He's also criticized the pharmaceutical industry and its influence on government policies.

Despite these left-leaning values, however, Kennedy has been as critical of the Democratic party as he's been supportive. He's running instead as an independent.

While this means Kennedy is not beholden to either major party, he has had trouble gaining support. At the time of this writing, much of his donations came from grassroots campaigns and small donations.

Public Reception

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s independent candidacy for the 2024 presidential election has drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some people have welcomed his candidacy, others have criticized him for his anti-vaccine views and far-right flirtation.

His candidacy has also drawn criticism from the Democratic Party, with some members of the Kennedy family urging him to drop out of the race. However, his candidacy has been welcomed by some Republicans, who see him as a potential spoiler for President Joe Biden's re-election bid.