Who Is Scooter Braun and Why Is His Empire Crumbling?

Scooter Braun is one of the most well-known managers in the music industry, after discovering Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2007.

However, rumors are circulating that a slew of Braun's biggest clients, including Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel, and Justin Bieber, are considering parting ways with the talent manager.

On August 18, a report from Puck claimed Bieber and Braun hadn't spoken in months, and Bieber was planning to find new management after 15 years of working together. However, representatives for both Bieber and Braun told Billboard that the rumors were false.

Days later, many big names on Braun's client list are reportedly leaving en masse.

So, What's Going On at SB Projects?

After reports hit that Bieber could be leaving Braun, other big stars followed suit, including Idina Menzel, who reportedly left Braun in January, and Ariana Grande, who left Braun in 2016 before returning.

J Balvin, who signed with SB Projects in 2019, reportedly has amicably parted ways with the agency and signed with Roc Nation Management in May.

Demi Lovato, who signed with Braun in 2019, has also reportedly parted ways with Braun. In 2021, Lovato released Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over under Braun's management following a brief hiatus.

Kanye West and The Kid LAROI also have on-and-off business relationships with SB Projects, according to Variety.

Why Is Scooter Braun Losing Clients?

After selling SB Projects' parent company, Ithaca Holdings, to the Korean giant behind BTS and TXT, HYBE, in 2021, Braun became HYBE America's CEO.

A source close to Braun told Variety this led him to step back from management as he assumed his new role at HYBE.

“All of Scooter Braun's clients are under contract, and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO. People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter's team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like,” the source claimed.

“He's getting out of management — he has been for years. That's the real story,” another source added.

Is a Scooter Braun Scandal Brewing?

Variety reports there might be some unsavory revelations brewing about the manager, which could be why his biggest clients could be dropping him.

“He's imploding. It's a different world since the pandemic. You can't be a hole like that anymore,” a source said.

Braun's reputation took a hit in 2019 after he purchased Taylor Swift's former label, Big Machine Records, which gave him the rights to her first six albums. Swift posted a lengthy statement at the time against the sale and has since re-recorded the albums.

Braun Addresses Rumors

Though Braun has not released a formal statement about the current state of his management company or clients, he took to X (Twitter) on August 22 to joke about the rumors, tweeting: “Breaking news… I'm no longer managing myself.”

Source: (Variety).