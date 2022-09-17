Who Is the Best Batman? Arguments To Celebrate Batman Day

It's that time again. The third Saturday of September is Batman Day! It's a remarkable time honoring eighty-three years of phenomenal Batman comics, TV shows, films, and video games. However, it's also a tumultuous time of debating who is the best Batman, Joker, and the best director of the franchise. So here are this year's reactions and responses now that Robert Pattinson has entered the Bat Cave.

Ranking the Batmans

Tweeter @Lucifer_Shill shared, “Y'all going to be mad but hear me out… Live Action Batman Ranking:

Bale Batfleck Pattinson Kilmer

This is personal taste and not in terms of faithfulness. Because if it were, Pattinson would be on top, and it's not close!”

Y'all gonna be mad but hear me out…



Live action Batman Ranking:



1. Bale

2. Batfleck

3. Pattinson

4. Kilmer



— cheezyvIRL (@Lucifer_Shill) September 17, 2022

Another user, @Robbins17Chris, clarified this as their Batman list and not an accurate ranking of Bruce Wayne. “1-Affleck 2-Bale 3-Keaton 4-Kilmer 5-West 6-Pattinson 7-Clooney.”

i go

1-Affleck

2-Bale

3-Keaton

4-Kilmer

5-West

6-Pattison

— Chris Roberts (@Robbins17Chris) September 17, 2022

Ben Affleck Batman Fans Enter the Chat

Tweeter @AntoineXavis said, “Friendly reminder that

@jayoliva1 said Ben Affleck Made the BEST BATMAN SCRIPT EVER! We can't lose that!! Happy #BatmanDay to the Best Batman: @BenAffleck is GOAT. And #MakeTheBatfleckMovie.”

Friendly reminder that @jayoliva1 said Ben Affleck Made the BEST BATMAN SCRIPT EVER! We can't lose that!!



Happy #BatmanDay to the Best Batman: @BenAffleck 🐐



— Antoine CoNa | (@AntoineXavis) September 17, 2022

User @Itssan17 expressed, “Ben Affleck as Batman is PERFECTION.”

— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) September 17, 2022

Tweeter @Signs2323 announced, “The door hasn't closed just yet. Ben Affleck is back as Batman, and it's time he gets his solo film. No more Hamadaburgers.”

They continued, “Ben declared he has the highest standards for his Batman solo and the vision he and Zack had for the character needs to be fulfilled. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie.”

— Leonidas (@Signs2323) September 17, 2022

Tweeter @magfan7 agreed with another and shared, “Best Batman to date. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie.”

Robert Pattinson Batman Fans Enters the Chat

Tweeter @SUMITSAI19 acknowledged a great while paying homage to the legend, “Robert Pattinson is my Batman, but Christian Bale was iconic. We can’t forget him. Bruh, I can’t wait for #TheBatman2.”

— SUMIT SAI (@SUMITSAI19) September 17, 2022

Tweeter @vatsala_sharmaa shared, “It's #BatmanDay today! Batman will forever remain iconic, from Adam West to our beautiful Robert Pattinson (sorry for the bias). #Batman #RobertPattinson.”

— Vatsala Sharma (@vatsala_sharmaa) September 17, 2022

Tweeter @scarletbat_ stated, “Robert Pattinson in 2022's “The Batman. Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin are currently writing the script for the sequel.”

— daniel: attorney at law (@scarletbat_) September 17, 2022

Tweeter @SmackNPie exclaimed, “ITS BATMAN DAY! From the revolutionary TAS to Keaton's Batman to DC Animated main hero to Bale's Trilogy to Affleck's Dark Knight all the way to Robert Pattinson's Vengeance. DC & World's Best Superhero & Icon: The Batman. No one is gonna take his place, ever.”

ITS BATMAN DAY!



From the revolutionary TAS to Keaton's Batman to DC Animated main hero to Bale's Trilogy to Affleck's Dark Knight all the way to Robert Pattinson's Vengeance



DC & World's Best Superhero & Icon: The Batman



— SmackNPie (@SmackNPie) September 17, 2022

Christian Bale Batman Fans Enter the Chat

Tweeter @Elvia_Soto_R announced, “Happy #BatmanDay #ElCaballerodelaNoche #ChristianBale.”

Tweeter @benjeran shared an awesome experience, “#BatmanDay flashback to 2011 when I was Christian Bale's stand-in on THE DARK KNIGHT RISES and got to wear the bat suit. Definitely, one of the top highlights of my career #Batman #ChristianBale #DarkKnightRises #Pittsburgh #NYC #NewYorkCity #StandIn.”

— Ben Jeran McGinn (@benjeran) September 17, 2022

Joker Discussions

Of course, Joker, one of Batman's infamous villains, shared their two cents. Tweeter@10earthquakes asked, “Which Batman and Joker have the best chemistry?”

— 🇾🇪 DC fan 🇵🇸 (@10earthquakes) September 17, 2022 And people responded. They also noted that Joaquin's Joker and Pattinson's Batman are not from the same universe.

Tweeter @VNayr0023 agreed, “Keaton and Nicholson.”

Tweeter @NaughtyDogXD stated, “Without a doubt,” while nominating Heath Ledger and Christian Bale.

— THE NAUGHTY DOG (@NaughtyDogXD) September 17, 2022



Tweeter @nonononnnnfff said, “Pattinson and Keoghan have by far the best batman and joker dynamic in live action.”

— zug (@nonononnnnfff) September 17, 2022

Happy Batman Day Reactions

Tweeter and The Batman director @mattreevesLA tweeted, “Happy #BatmanDay!”

Tweeter @Cat_Cosplay even got in on the fun, “When #BatmanDay falls on a #Caturday!”

Warner Channel shared an image honoring six decades of the Caped Crusader.

Happy Batman Day 2022! Check out the Batman movies and where to stream them to celebrate. Who is your favorite Batman of all time?

