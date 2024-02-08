As you finalize your character in Baldur's Gate 3, you're immediately met with a second character customization screen. The game asks you to personalize your Guardian, but they don't immediately explain who this individual is and what part they play in the story. It's drip-fed to you throughout the game's lengthy story. So, who is the Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3?

Who Is the Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3?

The Guardian is a non-playable character who appears in cutscenes and dream sequences. Initially, they are known as the Dream Visitor before eventually revealing their true purpose: to keep the player alive so that they do not succumb to the Mind Flayer Parasite. As you progress through the game's storyline, you'll find the Guardian plays a more significant role in the overarching plot.

You can fully customize your Guardian to your liking, choosing:

Race

Subrace

Body Art

Eyes

Makeup

Hair

Facial Hair

Voice

Tattoos

Almost every option available to you during character creation for your main character is here for the Guardian, too.

But enough about their appearance. The Guardian will occasionally come to you in dream sequences when you take a long rest back at camp. The first scene occurs in Act 1, after your first long rest, and they'll occasionally visit during dreams and dialogue as you move through the story. The key, however, is that you must give in to their requests to use your Illithid Powers.

Can You Romance the Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3?

Overall, Baldur's Gate 3 is quite clear about its romanceable companions and the occasional tryst with a few Drow, a Mindflayer, and a bear, alongside the usual companions who hang around your campsite. But there's one that everyone is curious about, and that is the Guardian!

As it turns out, you may indeed romance the Guardian in Baldur's Gate 3. You must progress to Act 3, where you will learn more about your Dream Guardian and their motives, including their identity and personality. If you show interest during dialogue, you'll open up the opportunity to romance them.